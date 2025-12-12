ReTo Eco-Solutions Subsidiary Showcases Equipment and Intelligent Solutions at Excon 2025 to Advance India Market Presence

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beijing REIT Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. ("REIT Equipment"), is participating in Excon 2025, a major construction equipment exhibition in Bangalore, India. REIT Equipment is showcasing its advanced concrete equipment and intelligent solutions at the event.

Excon 2025, hosted in Bangalore's tech and manufacturing hub, provides REIT Equipment with a key platform to engage with global industry professionals and potential buyers to address Indian market demands. Excon 2025's focus, "Sustainable Development and Intelligent Construction," aligns with REIT Equipment 's focus on green building materials equipment and intelligent solutions. During the event, REIT Equipment's booth has generated interest from infrastructure developers, contractors, and government representatives nationwide.

Mr. Xinyang Li, Chief Executive Officer of ReTo, stated: "Upholding the philosophy of 'growing with customers and communities,' RETO reaffirms its commitment to the Indian market. It aims to continue embracing sustainable and intelligent construction trends, upgrading products and services to deliver a comprehensive value system supporting India's infrastructure development."

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of ecological environment protection equipment and intelligent equipment. The Company provides consultation, design, implementation and installation of its equipment and related parts, as well as engineering support and technical advice and services. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the Company's globalization strategy, future collaborations, technological developments, production capabilities, operational efficiencies, anticipated benefits to clients, and the potential impact on the Indian market. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-64827328

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.