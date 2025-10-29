ReTo Provides Update on Strategic Refocus Following Recent Leadership Transition

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") today provides an update on its strategic focus following the recent leadership transition. In May 2025, Mr. Xinyang Li assumed the roles of Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, in charge of overseeing day-to-day operations and management. Since his appointment, Mr. Li and the rest of the ReTo's senior management team have begun implementing a "core-business-driven" plan. Under this plan, the Company has narrowed its scope of business, streamlined product lines, and exited activities that are not part of its core operating focus. The objective is to concentrate resources in areas where the Company already has established technical capabilities and operating experience, and to improve operating efficiency and execution discipline.

The board of directors and senior management of ReTo have also outlined areas for long-term development. ReTo plans to continue investing in research development, and manufacturing of environmental equipment and intelligent equipment, including intelligent control systems and AI-supported applications. The Company believes these areas should remain at the center of its long-term business and will serve as the main direction for future resource allocation, product development, and market positioning.

ReTo believes it is well positioned to execute this strategy through the experience and technical background of its leadership. The Company's management team, led by Mr. Li, is focused on operational discipline and core-business execution, while its board includes individuals with long-term experience in engineering, large-scale manufacturing, and financial oversight. The Company also receives input from external advisors with academic and industry expertise in technology development and industrial operations. ReTo believes that this combination of operational management, technical capability, and governance support provides the framework necessary to carry out its strategic refocus, maintain attention on core businesses, and support continued development in its identified priority areas.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of ecological environment protection equipment and intelligent equipment. The Company provides consultation, design, implementation and installation of its equipment and related parts, as well as engineering support and technical advice and services. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

