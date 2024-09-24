Retractable fountain pen from Writech available for retail stores in time for fall back-to-school shopping and the winter holiday season

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare breakthrough in fountain pen technology, stationery company Writech has introduced its latest innovation, the Clictek retractable fountain pen, will be available for retail stores just in time for fall back-to-school shopping and the winter holiday season.

Fountain pens have long been cherished for their elegance and classic writing experience, but they often come with challenges like ink leakage and quick drying. Writech's Clictek pen addresses these issues with groundbreaking design features, quickly becoming Amazon's top-selling fountain pen after its release in May. With its upcoming retail debut, Clictek is poised to redefine the fountain pen experience for a broader audience.

Writech is renowned for its creative writing instruments, offering products that blend thoughtful functionality with top-tier quality. The Clictek fountain pen is a testament to this commitment, boasting a range of innovative features that appeal to both students and professionals alike.

"We are thrilled to introduce this retractable fountain pen, which offers greater convenience than traditional cap-style pens," said Writech's founder, Mr.Wong. "Inspired by spacecraft design, we developed a sealing mechanism shaped like a hatch door, effectively solving issues of ink drying out and leaking. With the Clictek pen, we aim to provide an entirely new writing experience."

Clictek's innovation is evident in its multiple features. Its retractable, airtight cover prevents both leakage and drying out, replacing the traditional pen cap with a simple click mechanism. The pen also features a precise ink regulator that adjusts the ink release volume, coupled with an F nib for smooth, precise writing. Additionally, its ergonomic grip ensures comfort for hands of all sizes, making it ideal for extended use. The pen's refillable ink cartridges further emphasize sustainability, eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

Since its founding in 2020, Writech has expanded rapidly from an Amazon store to becoming one of the leading sellers on multiple e-commerce platforms, including Walmart and JetPens. The brand's presence extends to over 270 university bookstores across the U.S.

Writech is now focusing on expanding its product availability across North America in education and office resellers. Mr. Wong explains, "The U.S. stationery industry has diversified, shifting towards personalized and fashionable products that cater to different customers. Writech is committed to producing mid-to-high-end writing tools that blend aesthetics with innovative functionality. Each product is designed to stand out, offering consumers a unique and exceptional experience."

Writech's full catalog can be found on its website, writech.com. The Clictek set, including one pen and five ink cartridges, is available for just $25.89 on Amazon.

About Writech

Writech is a leading stationery company specializing in a variety of writing instruments. Founded in 2020, Writech has seen exponential growth, with products available online and in retail stores across more than 40 countries. The company's mission is to bring both Technology lnnovation and Cultural Concept to its robust product line, including gel pens, rollerball pens, highlighters, markers, art pens, mechanical pencils, and fountain pens. Learn more at writech.com.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Qian

[email protected]

SOURCE Writech