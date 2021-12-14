Retransfer Card Printers Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Ai Holdings Corp. and DASCOM Americas SBI LLC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the retransfer card printers market - Request a Free Sample Report !

The retransfer card printers market covers the following areas:

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the retransfer card printers market is the growth of the PaaS business model. The growing momentum of PaaS hinders the sales of stand-alone printers. In a PaaS business model, companies provide printer devices along with printer supplies such as ink cartilages and papers. This business model helps organizations efficiently manage their printing requirements without investing in printers. PaaS requirements are often outsourced to vendors to streamline services and to attain a cost-effective and well-managed imaging and printing environment.

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Challenge

The digitization in enterprises will be a major challenge for the retransfer card printers market during the forecast period. Digitization has a high impact on the global retransfer card printers market. Owing to digitization, many enterprises use online channels to advertise their products and services and share information. They use electronic versions of documents, such as e-brochures, e-catalogs, e-annual reports, and e-manuals, instead of printed materials. The rising number of Internet users, the increasing penetration of smartphones, and developments in communication network infrastructure are fueling the adoption of various digital channels by enterprises to promote their products and services and share vital information.

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Segmentation

The retransfer card printers market analysis includes segmentation by product (single-sided printing and double-sided printing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The retransfer card printers market share growth by the single-sided printing segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The retransfer card printers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Ai Holdings Corp.

DASCOM Americas SBI LLC

Entrust Datacard Corp.

Evolis

HID Global Corp.

IDP Corp. Ltd.

Kanematsu Corp.

Magicard Ltd.

Matica Technologies Group SA

Zebra Technologies Corp.

The retransfer card printers market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

