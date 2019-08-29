Retreat for Diversity Amplifies the Efforts of Chief Diversity Officers from Leading Corporations

It has been a year of many notable and inspiring moments for diversity in our nation. Earlier this year, General Motors became the first Auto Manufacturer in history to have both a female Chairman & CEO with a female CFO working in tandem. The Oscars finally had a remarkable number of women and people of diverse ethnic backgrounds who achieved historic wins, Pride Parades across the nation reported record attendance levels, and most recently pop superstar Taylor Swift promoted gay rights at the MTV VMA Awards. However, when it comes to diversity and inclusion in the workplace, most corporations still have a long way to go!

The Retreat for Diversity dives deep into current trends and best practices for launching proactive diversity and inclusion management initiatives related to age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity. The retreat will bring together Global Chief and Diversity Officers from the world's leading brands, Chief Executive Officers who drive diversity, and diversity and inclusion leaders who evangelize a corporate culture where everybody has a voice and is respected. "Our goal is to provide a platform that cultivates thought leadership and helps pave the way for future diversity and inclusion leaders," said Christian Monk, Co-founder and CMO at Diversity and Inclusion Mavens. According to Monk, "We have sourced a breathtaking venue that will inspire leaders from all over the world to gather with their direct peers in order to share their thought leadership. Our delegates attend to enhance not only their own diversity and inclusion agenda but also to promote advocacy for diversity and inclusion throughout corporate America and beyond."

The two-day retreat is perfectly balanced with learning and networking activities. There are 16 interactive round table discussions that will afford the delegates ample opportunities to contribute thought leadership and to get their own questions answered by other experts. There will also be keynote presentations, expert panels and fireside chats scheduled with D&I experts and even some celebrity advocates. "We are rolling out the red carpet for our awards dinner gala which will be catered by a celebrity chef and will include personal achievement awards and corporate awards for brands leading the way with their Diversity and Inclusion initiatives," added Monk. The awards dinner gala will be followed by a sensational after party. Diversity and Inclusion Mavens are currently working with the CAA Agency to source celebrity acts not only to entertain their guests but to also inspire them by participating in "David Letterman style" fireside chat keynotes addressing their own views on diversity and inclusion and how they have had to face diversity throughout their own careers.

