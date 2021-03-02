Retreat Pool & Cabanas Opens for 2021 Pool Season on March 29

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that its outdoor pool venue Retreat Pool & Cabanas will officially open on Monday, March 29 for the 2021 pool season. Retreat will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for hotel guests and a limited number of day passes will be available for purchase online and on-site at Sycuan's Box Office.

All health protocols that have been put into place will continue to be enforced throughout the 2021 season to ensure a safe environment. Upon entering the venue, guests must check in at the host cabana to receive towels, and will be escorted by a host to access their chair, daybed or cabana. All guests are required to wear a face mask unless they are seated, using the pool, eating or drinking. Poolside chairs and daybeds have been spread out to maintain physical distancing between guests.

Retreat features an expansive pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, lazy river, hot tub, daybeds, cabanas, poolside gaming and a full-service Pool Bar & Grill. The Pool Bar & Grill menu features seasonal bites and a full bar serving everything from fresh mojitos, margaritas to champagne-infused cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy the only poolside gaming in San Diego at Retreat Casino. Retreat Casino offers a one-of-a-kind gaming experience with a view, that's only steps away from the pool.

Additionally, Retreat's popular poolside entertainment and events are slated to return later in the season, including Dive In Movie Night on Fridays and a brand-new concept Saturday Night Swim on Saturdays. More details about these upcoming events will be announced soon.

For more information about Retreat Pool & Cabanas or to reserve a daybed or cabana, please visit sycuan.com/restaurants/retreat-pool-cabanas or call 619-659-3376. Please note, guests must be 21 years or older to access the pool grounds.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

