RetreatMigraine Virtual Experience Convenes November 5 - 9, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP), a non-profit comprised of 21 organizations and opinion leaders in migraine disease, presents its annual RetreatMigraine conference on November 5 – 9, 2020. The event brings together the largest gathering of migraine patients, experts, and advocates to explore migraine innovations and build a supportive patient community.

Presented during the pandemic, an even greater urgency to explore migraine disease emerges. According to a new survey by the Headache & Migraine Policy Forum and Migraine Again, there has been a nearly 70% jump in monthly migraine attacks during the pandemic, along with a growing reliance on telemedicine. RetreatMigraine explores this timely topic, and many others, during its five-day online conference.

Who : RetreatMigraine will feature over four dozen presenters spanning medical experts, patient advocates, and leaders of migraine education organizations, including:

Dr. William B. Young , MD, FAHS, FAAN, Professor, Department of Neurology Thomas Jefferson University ; President, Miles for Migraine; Medical Advisor and Board President, CHAMP

Professor, Department of Neurology ; President, Miles for Migraine; Medical Advisor and Board President, CHAMP J.P. Summers, Author and Patient Advocate

Author and Patient Advocate Lindsay Videnieks , JD, Executive Director of the Headache & Migraine Policy Forum

Executive Director of the Headache & Migraine Policy Forum Kevin Lenaburg , Executive Director of CHAMP

What : RetreatMigraine is the nation's premiere conference specially designed for people living with migraine disease. Previously an in-person event, this year RetreatMigraine has transitioned to a live online experience, the RetreatMigraine Virtual Experience 2020, offering five days of engaging presentations and activities for attendees to learn more about the migraine community, their disease, and how to get involved.

Where : RetreatMigraine will take place online Thursday, November 5 through Monday, November 9. There will be 28 presentations over the five days, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. The full agenda can be found here and more information about RetreatMigraine can be found here . In the weeks after the conference, the sessions will be posted on CHAMP's YouTube page for free viewing.

Why : Migraine disease impacts 40 million people in the United States, with 20 million currently undiagnosed. It is the second leading cause of disability worldwide. A billion people around the globe have migraine.

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. CHAMP brings together 21 organizations and opinion leaders in this disease area to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration to more effectively help people wherever they are on their patient journey. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About RetreatMigraine

RetreatMigraine is a conference specially designed for people living with migraine disease by people living with migraine disease. The goal is to support and strengthen the migraine community from the inside out in a safe space where people can learn about treatments, connect with their migraine peers, explore how to become and advocate, and experience complementary therapies. This year, to ensure the event was a safe experience for everyone, RetreatMigraine transitioned to a virtual environment creating a five-day live online event – RetreatMigraine Virtual Experience. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/retreatmigraine/

