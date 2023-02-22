Retriever, An IT Team's Best Friend In A Remote Work Environment, Acquired by Lever Technology

SaaS technology specialists bring on remote device return startup trusted by Lowe's, CrossFit and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Retriever by Lever Technology .

According to McKinsey , 58% of Americans have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. After COVID-19 turned remote work from an option into a requirement, organizations around the world have permanently embraced flexible work environments. That shift presents a unique challenge for returning devices like laptops and monitors when an employee exits the company or needs a device upgrade or repair. Retriever co-founders and former Dropbox engineers Annie Kramer and Alex Sydell developed an automated platform, enabling a seamless, hassle-free device return process and saving organizations valuable time and resources.

"When Alex and I left startup jobs during the pandemic, we both had trouble returning laptops to our former employers," Kramer said. "We realized that many companies, small and large, were facing a similar problem, so we decided to help improve the process. What started as two people printing labels and packing boxes quickly turned into a scalable enterprise SaaS and logistics business that has completely transformed how companies manage remote device returns. Now it's as simple as typing in an address from anywhere across the U.S."

Retriever's custom-built software platform handles all of the logistics, shipping, and tracking for an employee device return. Remote employees receive an easy-to-pack padded box with a prepaid return label, instructions, and reminders along the way, and companies gain access to a powerful dashboard and API to easily track, manage, and collaborate on device returns.

Despite being a bootstrapped two-person team, Retriever has been profitable since its launch in 2021, with a 21% compounded monthly growth rate (CMGR) leading up to the acquisition. In that time, Retriever has amassed thousands of customers across a variety of industries, including tech, telecom, consumer goods, law, finance, accounting and health care. Tens of thousands of devices have been returned from every U.S. state using Retriever.

"Witnessing Retriever's growth is remarkable enough, but when you see that their customer list includes logos like CrossFit, Lime, Lowe's, Foursquare and Thrive Market, it became obvious that this is a service that can dominate the market," said Craig Swill , founder and CEO of Lever Technology. "Annie and Alex have witnessed significant growth with only a team of two — the decision to acquire their company and put a full team at the helm to scale Retriever to new heights was an easy one."

Unfortunately, the economic downturn has led to substantial layoffs across industries and made return services all the more vital. Employees don't want to jump through hoops to send devices back to their employers during these difficult situations. Simplifying the device return process can help IT, HR and operations teams and their employees avoid significant headaches.

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition.

"Retriever expertly identified a significant pain point facing companies of all sizes and jumped into action to create an easy-to-use solution. Lever Technology is the perfect fit to help grow the Retriever team and take its product to the next level," said Thomas Smale , CEO of FE International.

About Retriever:

Founded in early 2021 in response to the rising tide of remote work, Retriever is the market leader in facilitating laptop and monitor returns for companies with remote employees. Since its founding, Retriever has helped thousands of companies across tech, telecom, consumer goods, law, finance, accounting, and healthcare get tens of thousands of devices returned quickly, safely, and reliably through a combination of seamless logistics and custom software designed to help organizations manage device returns at scale. Today, the Retriever team continues to be laser-focused on making device returns safe, easy, and hassle-free for companies and their remote employees. For more information, visit www.helloretriever.com

About Lever Technology:

Lever Technology was founded by Craig Swill to acquire positive cash-flow software businesses. Lever has acquired twelve operating companies over the years and uses its operating leverage to scale. Lever remains committed to its existing portfolio and is always looking for new growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.levertechnology.com

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com

