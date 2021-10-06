Retro Fitness and Sadhguru Agree to Collaborate to Promote Physical and Mental Health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, the leader in exercise, health and fitness that offers high-value, low price fitness memberships, is excited to announce its collaboration with Sadhguru, an internationally recognized speaker, yogi, mystic and visionary, to introduce a holistic approach of self-transformation through physical and mental well-being.

Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (51.5 million in 2019) an issue that is now at the forefront of our society especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Retro Fitness has kept its fingers on the pulse of consumers by monitoring mental health creating a greater understanding of its members, their needs, and lifestyles. By recognizing the impact of mental health on society's overall health and fitness journeys, Retro Fitness announces its plans to collaborate with credible global partners who can help provide mental health solutions to the brand and its members.

Starting on October 1, the Retro Fitness mobile app in tandem with the website, will offer powerful episodes for members each week highlighting stress relief along with programming on depression, anxiety, and more as a pathway to an inner transformation and healing initiatives led by Sadhguru. Sadhguru's "Take Charge of Your Mind and Emotions," is a concept that one can apply to all areas of their lives: whether that's' their exercise, health, fitness routines, or workplace atmosphere, etc.

"We recognize that mental health is no longer a taboo in American society, and that it is in fact inextricably intertwined with proper exercise, health and fitness," said Victor Bao, CMO of Retro Fitness. Our healthy cooking segment led by Culinary Institute of America Alumni Chef Elizabeth Makos, which airs weekly on the Retro Fitness mobile application, along with our upcoming release of the Retro Fitness Cobra Membership program which brings at home and in gym fitness together in one single and simple membership, now adds mental health through this partnership with Sadhguru. As a leader in our Fitness Industry space, we continue to add value through these world-class partnerships. Sadhguru is a gifted mental health expert who possesses a perspective on life and living that intrigues and challenges us all, and we're thrilled to be able to share his energy with our community and to continue our efforts in creating a healthier America."

"As Retro Fitness continues its journey of rapid growth and advancement in its 15th anniversary year, we are pleased to collaborate with a company that understands the greater calling to reach those in need of mental health outside the four walls of a health and fitness club with a holistic approach that's unique in fitness segment," said Sadhguru.

For more information on Retro Fitness, please visit RetroFitness.com and follow @retrofitness on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For more information on Sadhguru, please visit isha.sadhguru.org/us/en.

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, construction, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational health and fitness club.

For more information on being a Retro Fitness franchisee, please visit http://www.retrofitness.com/franchising.

About Sadhguru:

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and visionary. Named one of India's 50 most influential people, Sadhguru's work has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his transformational programs. Sadhguru has a unique ability to make the ancient yogic sciences relevant to contemporary minds. His approach does not ascribe to any belief system, but offers methods for self-transformation that are both proven and powerful. An internationally renowned speaker and author of the New York Times Bestseller Inner Engineering, A Yogi's Guide to Joy, Sadhguru has been an influential voice at major global forums including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, addressing issues as diverse as socioeconomic development, leadership and spirituality. He has also been invited to speak at leading educational institutions, including Oxford, London Business School, IMD, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Wharton and MIT. In February 2017, Sadhguru was the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award by the Government of India, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. Dedicated to the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of humanity and gifted with utter clarity of perception, Sadhguru possesses a perspective on life and living that never fails to intrigue, challenge and surprise all those he encounters.

SOURCE Retro Fitness

Related Links

http://www.retrofitness.com

