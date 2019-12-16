Retro Fitness Announces Unprecedented 2020 Gym Membership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness, a leader in the high-value, low price fitness space, is excited to announce an exclusive unprecedented Buy One, Give One year-long gym membership. Kicking off December 26, 2019, this offer is part of the leading fitness franchise's overall initiative to Get Real, offering gym-goers what they really want from their membership. The antidote to trends, cults, fads and gimmicks promoted by competitor gyms, Retro Fitness' mission is to provide the ultimate workout experience. The company is dedicated to helping its members reach their goals on their fitness journey.

"In an industry where gym members are tired of fads and gimmicks and are fed up with complex, confusing offers, we want to be revolutionary in our space, and Get Real by offering new members what they ask for from our research – an authentic, genuine offer with no strings attached," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "Retro Fitness is in growth mode, and this Buy One, Give One offer is the first of many initiatives we are creating to strategically Get Real with our members and the communities we serve."

Keeping their fingers on the pulse of gym-goers across the country, Retro Fitness created a dedicated survey, powered by Net Conversion, to learn what really matters to potential members nationwide. Through these results they found that most gym-goers don't want to work out alone, or in their homes. People inspire people, and that helps them stay motivated and achieve their fitness goals. As a result, Retro Fitness created an unprecedented Buy One, Give One offer.

Starting December 26th, and for a limited time only at Retro Fitness, new members who buy one annual membership will receive an additional membership to give to anyone; a family member, friend, colleague or person of their choice. This unique offering is the first of its kind on a national level, offering members more value and community support than any other gym membership to-date, without any hidden fees or strings attached.

"We are a franchise system, where each of our locations are individually owned and operated by great members of our community," said Alfano. "We really want new members coming into our gyms to accomplish their goals, not just signing up. This Buy One, Give One membership offer demonstrates how we're listening to our people, while keeping them and their workout partner engaged, providing greater value to their gym membership."

Founded in 2004, Retro Fitness began as a regional gym concept in the Northeast, and has evolved into a leading national fitness franchise with more than 150 gyms across the country. With new executive leadership lead by Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness is rapidly expanding for 2020 across major markets, scaling the business well beyond its current footprint.

