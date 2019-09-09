Retro Fitness Donates 300 New York Yankees Tickets to New York City Schools

COLTS NECK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness announced Monday it is donating over 300 New York Yankees tickets to three New York City schools in District 11 as part of the fitness franchise's commitment to giving back to communities.

Over 300 seventh and eighth graders along with school chaperones and parents from Bronx Green Middle School, Bronx Park Middle School and Pelham Academy will head to Yankee Stadium thanks to Retro Fitness. On September 17th and 18th these lucky students will watch the New York Yankees as they battle late in the Season.

"Retro Fitness is about making a difference, whether it be in the lives of our 400,000 members or in the communities we work and live," said Retro Fitness CEO Andrew Alfano. "This is a stressful time of the year for kids, and if for just one evening we can help make a difference, we consider it not just a privilege, but a responsibility we all have to give back."

"Sports have a transformative power for students, keeping them motivated and focused in and out of the classroom," said Bronx Park Middle School Principal Renee Rinaldi. "Thank you to Retro Fitness for providing our students access to this quintessential New York experience."

If you want to learn more about supporting Fund for Public Schools, please visit https://www.fundforpublicschools.org/

