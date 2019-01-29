Retro Fitness Inks Franchise Agreements for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina & Florida

COLTS NECK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, a national low-cost, high-value fitness franchise, announced today that it has signed four new franchise agreements with entrepreneurs Scot and Mark Pinto (New Jersey), Luis Henriquez and Gene Truono (Pennsylvania/Delaware) Richard Garrison (North Carolina) and Steve Plattner and Ron Wuchko (Florida).

"All of these are prime expansion markets for Retro Fitness, and we are thrilled to be executing our strategic growth in these areas," said Eric Casaburi, CEO and founder of Retro Fitness. "The Retro Fitness business model continues to attract qualified investors who seek job security, flexibility and the chance to secure their financial futures. We look forward to increasing the brand's presence along the East Coast and are armed and ready to offer consumers a fitness experience of a lifetime."

The anticipated business development indicates that Retro Fitness and its franchisees will infuse more than $1 million each into their respective markets through local investments. Once complete, the new gyms will employ at least 25 people.

Here is more information about each of the new Retro Fitness franchisees:

Scot and Mark Pinto (New Jersey) are also franchisees of Great Clips with a location in New Jersey. They saw the Retro Fitness concept as a great compliment to the hair salon and are eager to open new gyms in New Jersey.

Luis Henriquez and Gene Truono (Pennsylvania/Delaware) are business partners and big fans of Retro Fitness. Henriquez is a licensed Medical Massage Therapist, and Truono was formerly the Chief Compliance Officer at PayPal. Their Retro Fitness location will open in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania later this year.

Richard Garrison (Central North Carolina) recently opened his first location in Matthews, North Carolina. He is a Navy veteran who served for twenty years, retiring in 2005. Garrison was formerly the Director of Human Resources for the Lowe's Corporation while his wife is an engineer at Lockheed Martin. Retro Fitness was the business opportunity to help him leave corporate America.

Business partners Steve Plattner and Ron Wuchko (Florida) are multi-unit franchisees with Massage Envy having locations operating in Tampa, Florida. The two are looking to diversify into another franchise in the Health and Wellness industry. Their first gym will open this year in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to all the training equipment needed for a world-class workout, when these Retro Fitness locations open, they'll support its members' personal fitness goals through three training tiers comprised of: One-on-One Training (ONE), the premium training program with customized workouts and private coaching; Small Group Training (STRONG), involving 2-4 members building strength with a personal trainer; and Team Conditioning (TEAM), a high-energy curriculum in a larger group atmosphere. These franchisees are passionate about making sure everyone's fitness needs will be covered in their new gym.

Fitness enthusiasts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida should expect to see Retro Fitness join their communities in 2019.

About Retro Fitness

Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, Retro Fitness has evolved from a regional Northeast gym concept into a national fitness system with more than 155 gyms open in 16 states. Under Casaburi's leadership, Retro Fitness is expanding its footprint with more than 100 gyms in its development pipeline and plans to have 250 gyms open in the next two years in new, major markets, such as Florida, Illinois, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Each Retro Fitness location is equipped with a full-service fitness center, including 60-100 pieces of equipment supplied by leading manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.retrofitness.com, and to learn more about franchise opportunities visit www.retrofranchising.com

