Retro Fitness Launches Join Now Media Agency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness, the leader in high-value, low price fitness, announced the launch of Join Now Media – Where Leads Become Joins, an in-house marketing agency created to support franchisees in their marketing efforts across America. The agency was created to reduce costs coming out of the pandemic, and empower franchisees with in-depth knowledge of marketing, analytics and results. Retro Fitness is committed to providing franchisees with world-class tools and solutions. Now with Join Now Media, Retro Fitness provides intelligent resources to bring the franchise business owner a better understanding of the psychographics, loyal members' analysis, as well as optimization information and data on leads and joins including acquisition costs based on locations and demographics.

Last year, Retro Fitness decided to bring all marketing efforts in-house as it stewarded the brand and its franchisees through the pandemic. Keeping close watch on the fitness industry through historical data and results, along with monitoring consumer behavioral patterns, the fitness franchise had a greater understanding of its members, their needs and lifestyles which today has produced a tremendous uptick in per club new member joins.

"Data, knowledge, and strong business analytics in the hands of franchisees and the franchisee Support Center will help the brand produce world-class results along with optimal franchisee revenue and profitability," said Victor Bao, Chief Marketing Officer at Retro Fitness. "In partnership with each of our franchise owners, together we now have a clearer understanding of their local needs, local member demographics, acquisition costs, and we are here to provide support as we lead them to success and continued revenue growth year-over-year. For many new clubs, this has been a great opportunity for them to focus on the in-club member experience."

Today the agency handles all digital marketing across search engines and social media channels for 50% of the franchise system with optimal results.

Join Now Media offers:

CTV & OTT placement

Paid media through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Tik Tok

Nielsen psychographics analysis by club

Branding and individual club page design with enhanced Search Engine Optimization

Help drive profitable growth through offers and high value amenities promotions

Full media management and reporting

Development of in-house scheduling tools through our India Development Team

Qualified Lead generation with a focus on reducing cost while generating quality acquisitions

Additional television commercial distribution through Open and Private Market Places

The agency charges franchisees only 5% of spend with no other fees making it the most affordable option with an increased result lowering acquisition costs on average by 36% according to recent 2021 data.

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15-year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

