Retro Fitness Names Former Starbucks Exec CEO

COLTS NECK, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, a leader in the high value, low price fitness space is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Alfano as CEO. With more than 25 years in retail and franchising, he has built leading teams to drive customer experience, product innovation and brand expansion. Alfano joins Retro Fitness at a pivotal time in its growth and development.

Mr. Alfano is stepping into his new role at Retro Fitness after having successfully served as President and COO of The Learning Experience, a leading franchise academy of early education. During his tenure, the company more than doubled its center count, achieved record revenue and began plans for European expansion.

Prior to The Learning Experience, Alfano led major markets as Senior Vice President for Starbucks Coffee Company, where he was accountable for over $3.5 Billion in revenue. Under his leadership, the international coffee brand saw record growth and revenue in high-profile markets such as Chicago, Boston and the flagship market of New York. He was also an instrumental member of the team that helped lead the U.S. Business out of the company's downturn in 2008.

"I love to build brands. Retro Fitness has all the characteristics of what I love – a compelling value proposition, strong franchisee base and a brand following with consumers ripe for growth and expansion," says Alfano. "By offering members everything they love about a big box gym and bundling it with personalized group classes, niche workout experiences and personal training, Retro Fitness has great potential for its next phase of growth."

"Andrew joins Retro Fitness during a pivotal time in the company's maturity. With his vast leadership experience and proven track record in rapid growth and brand building, he's exactly what we need to take Retro into the future," said Ted Kovas, Chairman of Retro Fitness.

Since its founding almost fifteen years ago, Retro Fitness has provided first-time business owners to experienced franchise operators a compelling way to be a part of the burgeoning health and wellness space. Retro Fitness' innovation, strong operations support and proven gym model has led to over 150 gyms in 15 states and over 400,000 members. Alfano's brand passion, experience and proven leadership will enable Retro to capitalize on its many strengths to enhance the company's value proposition to franchisees and members and accelerate its growth.

