Retro Fitness Partners with District Real Estate Advisors to Meet High Demand Despite the Pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness , a leader in the high-value, low-price fitness space, announced its partnership with commercial retail specialists, District Real Estate Advisors , to meet the high demand by investors and franchisees seeking new highly profitable opportunities across the country.

Over the past several months, Retro Fitness franchise sales have spiked significantly with a 200% increase from single to multi-unit ownership among existing franchisees this year alone, and developed a strong pipeline of new investors. This was a direct result of its new leadership team who brings a wealth of experience, new strategic vision, highly profitable franchise model and an unprecedented reduction in franchise opportunities within retail, hospitality and restaurants.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of fitness, which combined with the financial crisis stemming from COVID would place high-value low-price fitness clubs at the top of consumer lists," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "In other words, the fitness industry is here to stay, and investing in your mental and physical health is going to be more relevant than ever. This consumer need has greatly contributed to the high demand for new locations and Area Development/Territories by investors accelerating Retro Fitness's growth plans.

Former Starbucks Senior Executive, Andrew Alfano has built a new Executive Leadership Team that includes Todd Scartozi, former Chief Operating Officer of both Planet Fitness and Gold's Gyms, as well as former Head of Brand Transformation at Global Shopper & LVMH, Victor Bao. Long-time Retro Fitness Chief Financial Officer, Robbie Sprechman, remains at the helm playing a critical role ensuring the company successfully navigate the pandemic. While still not over, unlike others in the space, Retro Fitness is emerging from this crisis healthy, ready to run and run hard.

Throughout the brand's transformation, Retro Fitness now offers a full suite of support services including real estate site selection, delivering a turnkey health club, offering training and development both on-site and at the West Palm Beach Corporate Support Center, as well as developing all marketing and brand support in-house.

"Commercial real estate is at a serious inflection point due to the current climate, and we feel Retro Fitness is an ideal candidate for retail opportunities across the country," said Christopher Mearn, Principal of District Real Estate Advisors. "We're excited to partner with Retro Fitness, their Area Developers and new franchisees to secure the best possible properties and territories for them and their growing fitness communities."

About Retro Fitness:

With more than 140 gyms open or under development across the United States, Retro Fitness is a growing Health Club franchise that combines a variety of fitness experiences all under one roof. Retro Fitness health clubs feature the latest circuit and weight training equipment, best in class cardio burning machines equipped with personal flat-screen TVs, Individual and Group Training options, functional training areas, signature Retro Blends Smoothie Bar, and supervised child sitting – all for a great value.

About District Real Estate Advisors:

The team at District has an extensive history of successful transactions with local, regional and national retailers. District has expertise in the following retail asset classes: mixed-use, lifestyle, power center, urban, suburban, specialty retail, free-standing and neighborhood strip center locations. The team at District currently holds licenses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Georgia while maintaining national and regional brokerage affiliations and relationships throughout the country.

