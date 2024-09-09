MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage-inspired clothing brand Retro Stage, known among fashion enthusiasts for their timeless and distinctive designs, has announced the pre-sale release of their 2024 Halloween collection. Customers are invited to browse an all-new line of captivating garments that are perfect for the upcoming spooky season.

Retro Stage’s Enchanting Halloween Collection Now Up for Pre-Sale

At its core, the Retro Stage Halloween collection aims to combine the brand's iconic retro charm with seasonal elements that evoke the spirit of this beloved holiday. The collection is made up of tops, bottoms, dresses, accessories, and more that cater to all sorts of aesthetics, from classic elegance to playful and campy costume pieces. While styles may vary, every garment carries its own flavor of fabulously frightening Halloween flair.

"Halloween is a time when people get to go all out and dress however they want," said the Retro Stage team. "Whether it's a costume, a party look, or just a casual daytime outfit, we want our fellow vintage fashion lovers to stay true to themselves and feel their best. That's why we've worked so hard to mix beautiful 20th-century styles and silhouettes with modern Halloween motifs. Now that the collection is out, we're really excited to see how people experiment with these new spooky looks."

When Retro Stage's dedicated designers were tasked with creating this collection, they decided to draw on more than just the typical elements associated with Halloween. Looking beyond pumpkins and bats, they also took inspiration from well-known characters in horror media, paying homage to fan-favorite villains from across the decades by incorporating their most iconic imagery into stunning nostalgic designs. The result is an eclectic line of retro clothing that has a little something for everyone.

The Halloween collection takes the essence of fun holiday fashion and examines it through a uniquely vintage lens. Showcasing an air of childlike whimsy contrasted with sleek, refined tailoring, this line is unapologetically festive from beginning to end. Some hand-picked highlights include:

The Black 1960s Off-Shoulder Striped Jumpsuit, a tribute to the titular character of Beetlejuice and his signature black-and-white-striped suit. This funky yet feminine jumpsuit features short, fitted sleeves, a crisscrossing neckline, and stunning full-length pant legs, all of which are made to flatter the figure based on the direction of the striped fabric.

and his signature black-and-white-striped suit. This funky yet feminine jumpsuit features short, fitted sleeves, a crisscrossing neckline, and stunning full-length pant legs, all of which are made to flatter the figure based on the direction of the striped fabric. The Red 1960s Halloween Skull Strap Dress, an edgier dress with tied spaghetti straps and bold skull print in black, red, and off-white. The textural play between the pleated red bodice and the short, curve-hugging pencil skirt makes this piece a real eye-catcher that's great for parties and social events.

The Purple 1950s Solid Spliced Tie-Neck Dress, whose palette of purple and green brings to mind a certain teen detective seen in a classic cartoon franchise. The deep violet of the dress is offset by pale lavender stripes at the cuffs and hem, and the vibrant asymmetrical neck bow provides a sharp contrast that brings the whole look together.

The Black 1970s Rose Skull Lapel Pajamas, a comfortable nighttime set made of silky satin printed with skulls, roses, and winged red hearts. Sporting a sophisticated button-down design and finished off with subtle white accent trim, these pajamas are a fun addition to any Halloween lover's closet.

The Pink 1930s Halloween Blood Fishtail Dress, which evokes the grisly climactic scene of Stephen King's Carrie with its bloody handprints and chaotic spatter patterns. The simplicity of the soft pink base garment, which features a cowl neckline and a delicately draped silhouette, allows the bright red blood to really stand on its own for a chilling overall effect.

All those interested in Retro Stage's electrifying new looks are invited to head over to the brand's website, where they can find the 2024 Halloween collection as well as hundreds of other classic styles. Retro Stage has worked to ensure that each and every piece in the Halloween collection perfectly blends vintage charm with modern trends, and as always, they are excited to share their work with customers both old and new.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by 20th-century aesthetics. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's a way of life, helping every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," said the Retro Stage team. "All we want to do is encourage women to build a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural allure."

