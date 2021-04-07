Retro Video Game Values Increase 33% Since the Start of COVID Lockdowns

DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceCharting.com completed a study of the video game market in the last year and found the average retro video game increased 33% from the start of the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020 until March 2021.

The average game price increased for every single console tracked in the study, which includes all major consoles released before Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Video Game Prices Pre and Post Pandemic

The consoles with the biggest increase in average game value:

Nintendo GameCube: +70%

Nintendo 64: +43%

Gameboy Advance: +42%

Intellivision: +39%

Gameboy Color: +36%

PlayStation 2: +35%

The consoles with the smallest increase in average game value:

Atari 2600: +7%

Xbox 360: +13%

Playstation 3: +14%

Xbox: +19%

PSP: +20%

The games with the biggest price increases were anything Pokemon related, complete in box games, and graded games. Games like Pokemon Emerald for Gameboy Advance increased 145% and Pokemon HeartGold for Nintendo DS increased 133%.

"Video game collecting became a very popular pandemic past time" said PriceCharting owner JJ Hendricks. "Game collecting is nostalgic, indoors, and isolated but it also has a big online community so collectors can socially distance while still connecting virtually."

PriceCharting.com is the industry standard price guide for video games and has been tracking game prices and game collecting trends since 2007.

For more information, visit: https://www.pricecharting.com

CONTACT:

JJ Hendricks

PriceCharting, LLC

720-425-4405

[email protected]

SOURCE PriceCharting.com

Related Links

https://www.pricecharting.com/

