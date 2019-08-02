Retrocube Expands Its Game App Development Scope With the Latest Unity 3D Update

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of a mobile app resides in the efforts exerted by the ones who develop it. The constant advancements in gaming technology have encompassed not only consoles but also mobile apps. With new iterations of gaming consoles released frequently, game developers and designers are facing a tough time coping with all these new changes. The only way out of this dilemma is to opt for an approach that makes them noticeable amongst the rest.

Retrocube is a leading mobile app development company offering top mobile application development services from one of the best companies Hire the best mobile app developers now.

Since mobile games are here to stay, several mobile game app development firms have helped clients acquire success with intuitive games. However, the companies that focus on global clientele are not many. Retrocube has chosen to expand its global outreach with the inclusion of game app development in its services. Game development is now at their core, as with a remarkable portfolio, the company has decided to leverage the power of the latest Unity 3D update.

In a span of 10 years, Unity 3D has entirely shifted the scope and future of not only game development but also of the entertainment industry itself. Engaging game experiences is all that avid gamers need, and Retrocube has excelled in developing realistic characters, game modes and scenarios that encompass the concept of a popular, yet lucrative, game.

The latest release by Retrocube is an iPhone game called Seek-io that allows the user to experience an augmented reality environment, but it comes with a twist on the conventional game of hide-and-seek. The developers and designers at Retrocube have harnessed their utmost potential in constructing the entire gaming experience with augmented reality technology.

Comparing it with the existing augmented reality games, Seek-io is not merely a game where you detect and find items in an AR environment, instead, it is a well-developed experience where the players can connect to other nearby players and begin a customizable hide-and-seek game of their own.

It seems Retrocube is well-equipped with the relevant technical expertise and has the potential to frame quality games and apps but hopes to explore more opportunities in the game development realm gradually. The app, as of now, is in the final phase of development and is expected to be released in the spring of 2020 on the Apple App Store with no probable delays.

Message from Marketing Manager: Matthew Rhame

"Our shift from developing conventional mobile apps to intuitive gaming experiences that users pursue, not only for the sake of enjoyment but also for having the ability to solve unique challenges, is what has kept us going with honing our expertise for five years."

About Retrocube

Based in Dallas, Retrocube is an all-rounder mobile app development company providing cross-platform app development solutions that turn simple ideas into successful revenue models. With the dedication to assist global clients to ascend their business growth through apps, Retrocube stays steadfast in manifesting its expertise in iOS, Android and game development solutions.

Contact Details:

https://www.retrocube.com/

+1-888-205-1816

info@retrocube.com

Related Images

mobile-app-development-company.jpg

Mobile App Development Company | Best App Developers Services | Top Application Companies

Retrocube is a leading mobile app development company offering top mobile application development services from one of the best companies Hire the best mobile app developers now.

Related Links

Support

Blog

SOURCE Retrocube

Related Links

https://www.retrocube.com

