Retrofit draws on top female talent to transform lives

"I'm often the only female in the room at gatherings of digital health leaders," Pigatti said. "I have been intentional about shifting the perspective, surrounding myself with top female talent and bringing our voice to the table."

Retrofit, a leading provider of weight-management and disease-prevention programs, was founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Jeff Hyman after he spent time at a high-end weight-loss facility and wanted to take what he learned to the masses. He hired Pigatti in 2014 to do just that.

This social worker turned CEO took the reins and built a leadership team of strong women in the industry, including Whitney Mirro, VP of Operations and Account Management, Julie Goldman, VP of Marketing and Product, and Catalina Andrade, Director of Employee Happiness.

Over the past 3 years, Retrofit has grown significantly under their watch. They successfully pivoted the company from a direct-to-consumer to a business-to-business organization with an impressive roster of customers.

Together, they also have made significant traction and accelerated the company with 100 percent year-over-year growth, predictable long-term revenue and a sustainable business that is delivering on engagement and outcomes, the two pain points in the industry. In fact, ninety-six percent of Retrofit participants complete its programs, 88 percent lose weight and 78 percent maintain that weight loss one year later.

"Taking on one of the biggest health issues facing our nation requires a remarkable team," Pigatti said. "I've had the privilege to assemble a group of formidable female leaders committed to tackling obesity and transforming lives."

About Retrofit

Retrofit is a leading provider of innovative weight-management and disease-prevention programs that transform lives, workplaces and communities. For more information, visit www.retrofitme.com.

