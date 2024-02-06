RetroMania Live - 5 Day 80's Music Vacation

News provided by

RetroMania Live

06 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

Step Into the Time Machine: The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on a journey through the neon-soaked, big-haired, and totally tubular era of the 1980s at the Ultimate 80's Music Vacation in Branson, Missouri! This spectacular weekend, happening August 21-25, 2024, promises an unrivaled celebration of the decade's iconic music, comedy, and nostalgia.

Continue Reading
RetroMania Live
RetroMania Live
Combined Logos
Combined Logos

A Star-Studded Lineup:
Prepare for an unforgettable blast from the past with performances by 11 legendary bands, including Vince Neil, Bobby Brown, KC and the Sunshine Band, Night Ranger, Lou Gramm (the voice of Foreigner), Tom Keifer (the voice of Cinderella), Stephen Pearcy (the voice of Ratt), Quiet Riot, Starship, Jesus Jones, and not one but two fantastic 80's cover bands – Members Only and Dirty Saints! Brace yourself for a musical time warp like never before.

Laugh Out Loud:
Adding a touch of hilarity to the weekend is the one and only Pauly Shore, who will keep the audience in stitches with his unique brand of comedy. It is not just a concert – it is a full-fledged entertainment experience!

Inclusive Fun for Everyone:
But the excitement does not end there! Every ticket includes exclusive access to 9 Branson attractions, valued at $278. From the thrills of Silver Dollar City Theme Park to the wonder of Talking Rocks Cave, there is something for everyone. Check out Branson's Wild World, Retromania/New Wave Cafe, Butterfly Palace, Fritz's Adventure, Ripley's Believe It or Not, and the Celebrity Car Museum for a trip down memory lane.

Affordable Packages:
Packages for this extraordinary event start at just $599, equating to approximately $25 per event. This unbeatable deal ensures that attendees get the most bang for their buck, offering a weekend filled with non-stop entertainment and memories to last a lifetime.

Limited Seats, Unlimited Memories:
Act fast, as there are only 2800 seats available for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration. All the seats boast great unobstructed views. The farthest anyone is away from the action is 125ft, so super close! Secure your spot for the Ultimate 80's Music Vacation now by visiting https://www.retromanialive.com/.

Event Details:
What: Retromania Live – The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation
When: August 21-25, 2024
Where: The Mansion Theater and all-around Branson, Missouri
Tickets: https://www.retromanialive.com/

About Retromania Live:
The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation is a weekend-long extravaganza in Branson, MO, featuring iconic 80's bands, cover bands, comedy, and complimentary access to 9 top Branson attractions. With limited seats available, this event promises an immersive and unforgettable journey back to the golden era of the 1980s.

For media inquiries, contact:
Donnie Frizzell
417-544-0143
[email protected] 

James Kelly
[email protected] 

Tammy Vietti
[email protected] 

Connect with us:

Website: www.retromanialive.com 
Social Media: www.facebook.com/retromaniaLIVE

SOURCE RetroMania Live

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.