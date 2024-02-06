RetroMania Live - 5 Day 80's Music Vacation

Step Into the Time Machine: The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on a journey through the neon-soaked, big-haired, and totally tubular era of the 1980s at the Ultimate 80's Music Vacation in Branson, Missouri! This spectacular weekend, happening August 21-25, 2024, promises an unrivaled celebration of the decade's iconic music, comedy, and nostalgia.

A Star-Studded Lineup:

Prepare for an unforgettable blast from the past with performances by 11 legendary bands, including Vince Neil, Bobby Brown, KC and the Sunshine Band, Night Ranger, Lou Gramm (the voice of Foreigner), Tom Keifer (the voice of Cinderella), Stephen Pearcy (the voice of Ratt), Quiet Riot, Starship, Jesus Jones, and not one but two fantastic 80's cover bands – Members Only and Dirty Saints! Brace yourself for a musical time warp like never before.

Laugh Out Loud:

Adding a touch of hilarity to the weekend is the one and only Pauly Shore, who will keep the audience in stitches with his unique brand of comedy. It is not just a concert – it is a full-fledged entertainment experience!

Inclusive Fun for Everyone:

But the excitement does not end there! Every ticket includes exclusive access to 9 Branson attractions, valued at $278. From the thrills of Silver Dollar City Theme Park to the wonder of Talking Rocks Cave, there is something for everyone. Check out Branson's Wild World, Retromania/New Wave Cafe, Butterfly Palace, Fritz's Adventure, Ripley's Believe It or Not, and the Celebrity Car Museum for a trip down memory lane.

Affordable Packages:

Packages for this extraordinary event start at just $599, equating to approximately $25 per event. This unbeatable deal ensures that attendees get the most bang for their buck, offering a weekend filled with non-stop entertainment and memories to last a lifetime.

Limited Seats, Unlimited Memories:

Act fast, as there are only 2800 seats available for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration. All the seats boast great unobstructed views. The farthest anyone is away from the action is 125ft, so super close! Secure your spot for the Ultimate 80's Music Vacation now by visiting https://www.retromanialive.com/.

Event Details:

What: Retromania Live – The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation

When: August 21-25, 2024

Where: The Mansion Theater and all-around Branson, Missouri

Tickets: https://www.retromanialive.com/

About Retromania Live:

The Ultimate 80's Music Vacation is a weekend-long extravaganza in Branson, MO, featuring iconic 80's bands, cover bands, comedy, and complimentary access to 9 top Branson attractions. With limited seats available, this event promises an immersive and unforgettable journey back to the golden era of the 1980s.

