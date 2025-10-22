RETROMOBILE NEW YORK PARTNERS WITH THE PRESTIGIOUS MAISON RICHARD MILLE

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retromobile New York is delighted to announce the official partnership with the renowned fine watchmaking brand Richard Mille. The inaugural American edition will be held in the heart of New York from November 19 to 22, 2026 in Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

A partnership based on excellence and a passion for mechanics

The Richard Mille brand has long been connected to the world of exceptional collector cars since the creation of the brand. Building on its commitment to Retromobile Paris, Le Mans Classic or Chantilly Arts & Elegance, and in a universe where excellence, craftsmanship, elegance and prestige converge, it feels only natural to see Richard Mille at the heart of this unique event.

A shared vision: celebrating the exceptional

The idea of experiencing timeless moments and celebrating outstanding automobiles among an audience of passionate collectors and enthusiasts creates a natural connection between Richard Mille and Retromobile New York. This shared passion for mechanical excellence and design, which ties Richard Mille to the world of collector cars, will be a defining element of this first edition.

Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnerships Director:

"Richard Mille has partnered with Rétromobile in Paris since 2016 and experienced the incredible growth of this historic international car fair in size and quality. The creation of Rétromobile in New York seemed a natural fit in the US which has an incredible market for historical vehicles, and we are thrilled to partner with the event in this amazing city."

Gerard Neveu, CEO of Rétromobile New York:

"It is a true privilege to count Richard Mille among our partners. The brand is internationally renowned for the excellence of its watchmaking craftsmanship, technological innovation, and the uniqueness of its creations. Its close connection to the world of collector cars makes it an obvious and esteemed partner for Retromobile New York. We are thrilled and honored to welcome Richard Mille at the heart of this new chapter in Manhattan.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Retromobile NY is a show organized in partnership between duPont REGISTRY Group and Comexposium.

About Rétromobile New York:

Rétromobile New York is the American edition of the renowned Parisian show. Bringing together collectors, enthusiasts, and experts from around the world, the event aims to become a key fixture on the international automotive calendar.

About Richard Mille:

Founded in 2001, Richard Mille is a Swiss watchmaking house renowned for its cutting-edge timepieces that combine advanced technology, innovative materials, and exceptional design. Deeply involved in the worlds of motor racing, art, and sports, the brand embodies a unique vision of excellence and contemporary luxury.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is the world's leading luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, DRG has served as a trusted advisor to the vibrant global community of members looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, duPont REGISTRY Group facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , FerrariChat , and Sotheby's Motorsport . For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

About Comexposium:

The Comexposium Group is one of the leading event organizers worldwide, creating events that bring communities together to discover and explore businesses, passions and interests. Comexposium organizes more than 150 professional and general public events, covering more than 10 sectors of activity (agriculture/food, retail/digital, fashion/accessories, leisure). The group connects 48,000 exhibitors and 3.5 million visitors, 365 days a year in 22 countries. Creating experiences and encounters between individuals, Comexposium enables, through its events (SIAL, All4Pack, Paris Retail Week, One to One Monaco & Biarritz, Foire de Paris, Rétromobile, etc.) and its associated content, its communities to be connected all year round through an effective and targeted omni-channel approach.

SOURCE Retromobile New York