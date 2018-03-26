Retrospect Delivers Superior Laser Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover-Ups in Dubuque, IA Featuring Astanza Duality Laser

"Laser tattoo removal has become something much greater than a tool simply used for erasing tattoo regret," said Robert Bader, owner. "This innovative procedure can be used to fade tattoos down for new artwork and even give gang-related individuals and victims of trafficking a fresh start. Our main goal is to help all clients, no matter their background or motivation, feel great in their skin and excited for their next treatment."

The Astanza Duality at Retrospect is a powerful Q-switched laser that uses high peak power production and ultra-quick pulse durations to target and shatter ink trapped in the skin. This system uses 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths to safely remove a wide range of ink colors. The Duality features a square-shaped spot beam that reduces treatment overlap, making treatments safer for patients of all skin types.

"Retrospect was built upon professionalism, quality results, and high patient care," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "We are very excited to hear about all of the successful treatments Retrospect will accomplish with our Duality."

ABOUT RETROSPECT TATTOO REMOVAL

Retrospect Tattoo Removal is a clinic in Dubuque, Iowa that specializes in the removal of unwanted tattoos. Their services include complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading of tattoos in preparation for a cover-up. Retrospect has a special partnership with The Crow's Nest Tattoo Studio and can connect cover-up clients with one of their talented tattoo artists.

All laser technicians have received training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program. Retrospect provides free tattoo removal for clients with gang-related, racist, or human trafficking tattoos. All consultations are free. Retrospect is located inside of The Crow's Nest at 169 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001. To schedule a free consultation, call (563) 589-0169 or visit http://www.retrospect169.com/.

ABOUT ASTANZA LASER

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

