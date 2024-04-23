Rett Syndrome Research Trust Partners with Vivalink to Shift Symptom Assessment Paradigms in Rett Syndrome

Vivalink's remote patient monitoring solutions accelerate research into rare neurological disorder

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces its collaboration with the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) to advance research into Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. As part of this partnership, Vivalink is providing its Multi-Vital ECG wearable technology and data services for heart rate and oxygen saturation monitoring to support RSRT's new VIBRANT study, aimed at assessing autonomic dysfunction in individuals with Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting primarily girls, causing increased issues with speech, motor skills and autonomic dysfunction, which impacts their breathing patterns, heart rate variability, sleep and overall health. The VIBRANT study will enroll 25-35 pediatric patients and seeks to validate innovative digital solutions for monitoring these vital parameters. By leveraging Vivalink's medical-grade remote monitoring devices, RSRT aims to develop objective measures of symptoms, supporting the clinical development of potential therapeutics.

"Partnering with Vivalink to measure symptoms digitally offers a number of advantages to us and the participants," said Jana von Hehn, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at RSRT. "For example, the interface of the wearable devices allows families to access real-time data, providing them with valuable insights into their loved one's health. Additionally, digital technologies alleviate the burden on caregivers by automating the process of data collection, reducing the need to manually record and recall information."

Vivalink's advanced wearable devices provide an important opportunity to expedite drug development in the pursuit of a cure for Rett Syndrome. These devices offer up to 14-day continuous real-time monitoring of parameters such as heart rate variability, respiratory rate, step count, activity level and posture, providing valuable insights into the health and well-being of individuals with Rett Syndrome. Not only do these devices permit monitoring of symptoms that are not easily observed or quantified, they also provide the potential to develop early predictive biomarkers of disease-modifying therapeutics. By contributing to RSRT's research efforts, Vivalink aims to accelerate the development of effective treatments for this debilitating disorder.

"We are excited to partner with the Rett Syndrome Research Trust in their pioneering study," said Aaron Timm, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivalink. "We hope to empower researchers with the tools they need to make meaningful advancements in understanding and treating Rett syndrome."

For more information about Vivalink's sensors, visit https://www.vivalink.com/ambulatory-cardiac-monitoring .

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and software services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

About Rett Syndrome Research Trust

RSRT is the patient advocacy organization working to cure Rett syndrome. As the largest funder of Rett syndrome research worldwide, RSRT has played a vital role in initiating and evolving the trajectory of progress toward a cure. All genetic therapies in development by biopharmaceutical companies have leveraged discoveries and resources made possible by RSRT. Learn more at reverserett.org .

