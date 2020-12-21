Retune DSP's Wake Word Engine Now Available for CEVA Audio/Voice DSPs

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 21 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and Retune DSP, a leading provider of Digital Signal Processing Solutions for Voice Control and Communication announced that the Retune VoiceSpot Wake Word Engine is now optimized and available for CEVA's audio/voice DSPs, including the CEVA-BX, CEVA-X, and CEVA-TeakLite families. CEVA and Retune DSP are already engaged with a lead customer, deploying this collaborative solution in an upcoming smart home device.

VoiceSpot is a high-performance embedded wake word and small vocabulary ASR engine, enabling voice-wake and command and control on memory-constrained, battery-operated edge devices. VoiceSpot achieves high performance levels with very small 30 to 35KB typical model size (depending upon the specific wake-word), with a total memory footprint of under 80KB. CEVA's audio/voice DSPs are widely deployed in battery-operated edge devices for voice activation and control, including TWS earbuds, smartwatches, action cameras and smart home appliances. These DSPs are ideal for hosting wake word engines like VoiceSpot at extremely low power standby, while also being able to run complex voice front-end algorithms such as echo cancellation and beamforming to improve voice intelligibility and pickup quality.

"CEVA's wide-reaching success in powering intelligent edge devices with their industry-leading audio/voice DSPs makes them an ideal partner for our VoiceSpot wake word engine," said Ulrik Kjems, CEO of Retune DSP. "Our small memory footprint solution delivers outstanding voice-wake performance when implemented on the CEVA DSPs. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of voice command and control in smart devices, no matter the form factor or power constraints."

"Retune DSP is a valued algorithm partner to CEVA, and we're pleased to announce our collaboration with them around their VoiceSpot technology," said Moshe Sheier, Vice President of Marketing at CEVA. "Voice is gaining rapid momentum as a must-have user interface for many smart devices and VoiceSpot running on our audio/voice DSPs provides a compelling offering for this burgeoning market."

CEVA's scalable audio and sensor hub DSPs are optimized for sound processing applications ranging from always-on voice control up to multiple sensors fusion. They have been specifically designed to tackle multi-microphone speech processing use-cases, high quality audio playback and post-processing, and on-device sound neural network implementations. In addition, a large 3rd party ecosystem of audio/voice software, hardware and development tools companies have optimized their solutions for CEVA DSPs, for a wide array of use cases and applications. For more information on CEVA's audio and voice product offerings, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/audio-voice-and-speech/ .

About Retune DSP

Founded in 2012, Retune DSP, is a world-wide leader in DSP Software Solutions for Voice Control and Voice Communications. Headquartered at DTU Science Park in greater Copenhagen, Denmark, Retune DSP maintains offices in the USA and China. For more information, visit https://www.retune-dsp.com/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

