RETURN OF FINE ART & WINE FESTIVAL SHOWCASES RENOWNED ARTISTS AND FINE ARIZONA WINES AT KIERLAND COMMONS ON OCT. 28 & 29

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Art and wine enthusiasts enjoy sipping wine and strolling among thousands of original works of art during the popular weekend art festival, located in North Scottsdale.

WHAT:

A one-of-a-kind outdoor gallery will create a delightful visual backdrop for an exquisite sensory experience featuring a curated selection of fine art, wine and music. The second annual Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival, produced by Vermillion Promotions, will take place Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, transforming the popular shopping and dining center into a bustling hub of creativity. Visitors can stroll and shop the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, while a Wine Garden will welcome guests from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

More than 150 renowned artists from around the globe will showcase their talents on the shopping center's Main Street, with a collection of unique, handmade works of art representing various cultures and a range of subject matter and media, including still life, landscape, portraiture, nature, and abstract. Original works will include bronze, clay, glass, metal, and wood sculptures. Other works include paintings on canvas, mixed media, fiber art, hand-blown glass, handcrafted jewelry, photography and more. The artists are being juried by a group of professionals that lauds creativity, quality, presentation, and uniqueness.

Those 21 and over will be able to enjoy luscious wine tasting from Arizona top wineries. Patrons can pre-purchase tasting tickets at www.kierlandcommons.com/ArtWineFestival. The Wine Garden will feature wines from 16 of Arizona's best wineries hailing from Willcox Wine Country, a region in southeastern Arizona where 74% of the state's wine grapes are grown, including several selections that have been highly rated by the likes of Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com, and the Arizona Republic.

Whether enjoying the ambiance while shopping and sipping, or stopping to enjoy the show, guests will experience musical entertainment from a range of popular local artists including Bill Dutcher, J Forte, Stanley Serrano, Wes Cichosz trio, The Sahnas Brothers, and Sandra Bassett.

To complete the festival experience, guests can explore an array of dining options at Kierland Commons to satisfy virtually any palate, including a range of popular restaurants such as The Greene House, Shake Shack, North Italia, Zinc Bistro, Tommy Bahama, PF Changs, and more. Reservations are strongly encouraged at these culinary hotspots during the festival weekend.

During its first year, the Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival achieved a ranking among the top Show's in America, in fine art and design by Sunshine Artist's Magazine, a premier arts and crafts resource.

WHEN:

Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days

Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days

Live music featuring local artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days

WHERE:

Kierland Commons Main Street, 15205 N. Kierland Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

COST:

The Art Festival is open to all ages with free admission. Those 21 and older can purchase beer-tasting tickets for $20, which includes a keepsake beer glass and 10 tasting tickets, or advance Wine Garden tickets for $30-$35, which also includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. Wine Garden tickets will be $35-$40 at the gate. Proceeds from Wine Garden ticket sales will benefit Horses Help, which provides therapeutic and recreational horsemanship opportunities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, and behavioral challenges, including the at risk and military populations.

To purchase advance Wine Garden tickets, visit www.KierlandCommons.com/artwinefestival

WHO:

A collaboration among Kierland Commons, Vermillion Promotions, and Willcox Wine Country, The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will enchant visitors with a tasteful experience celebrating art, culture, wine and exquisite flavors.

VISUALS:

To view and download hi-res photos to accompany these events, visit: https://bit.ly/3OXnt3h

MEDIA:

To arrange an interview with a participating artist, rep from Vermillion Promotions, or Kierland Commons shopping center about their involvement in the Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival, contact Candy Vermillion at VermillionPromotions.com, [email protected] or (623) 734-6526 (mobile).

SOURCE Vermillion Promotions