Return of Great Bed Races Includes Special Gift for Louisville Children in Need

"It's quite an experience to see kids jump into their very own bed for the first time," says Lauren Hamsley, Community Engagement Specialist with Ashley HomeStore. "We're delighted to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival to add this special sweet twist to the evening's festivities."

The six new beds are a part of a larger donation of 50 new beds for local children in need as part of Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program. The families were selected by the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana.

"Every child should have a bed to call their own," Hamsley adds.

Since its inception in 2010, the home furnishing retailer's national Hope to Dream initiative has presented the gift of sleep to more than 110,000 children.

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore