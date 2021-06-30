Return of the Rock & Roll Sale

"Last year's pandemic caused us to shift gears with a virtual concert featuring our longtime house band, The Cronkites on the auction's rooftop," says MAG CEO Bob McConkey. "They did a great job, but I'm excited to have them off the rooftop and on our stage opening for The Barenaked Ladies," he adds. "After the year we've all been through, we are ready for a party!"

BNL was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018, has its own ice cream flavor (Ben & Jerry's Barenaked Ladies If I Had a Million Flavors), and has sold 15 million records worldwide. As a dynamic, live headliner with hits like "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme," the band is sure to entertain DAA's invited guests.

The private concert is part of DAA Northwest's 2-day Rock & Roll Sale, which includes:

Wednesday, August 25 th

11:00 AM (PT) auction featuring dealer and selected fleet consignment

1:00 PM (PT) MAG Now digital auction

5:30 PM private party and concert for MAG customers featuring The Barenaked Ladies

Thursday, August 26 th

A full day of auction action beginning at 9:00 AM (PT)



Thousands in promotional prizes

DAA Northwest's 26th Annual Rock & Roll Sale auctions will be in-lane and online via Edge Simulcast, with Wednesday afternoon's MAG Now digital sale powered by EBlock. "We can't wait to give our customers the chance to have more fun than they've ever had at work," concludes McConkey.

To learn more about DAA Northwest's Rock & Roll Sale, click here.

About McConkey Auction Group

McConkey Auction Group is an independent auction company providing digital and physical remarketing services to licensed, registered automotive dealers and institutional customers. The company's physical auctions are in Spokane, Washington, Seattle, Washington, and Las Vegas Nevada.

