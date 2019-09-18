Return to Stephen King's Castle Rock in Gwendy's Magic Feather

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemetery Dance Publications is pleased to announce that Gwendy Peterson, heroine of the New York Times bestselling Gwendy's Button Box by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar (2017), will be returning to bookstores everywhere on November 19, 2019 in Gwendy's Magic Feather, an original novel by Richard Chizmar.

Richard Chizmar explained, "I woke up early one morning with a very clear picture inside my head of thirty-seven-year-old Gwendy Peterson and her place in the world. I immediately sent Steve a two or three sentence email, not really pitching the sequel at all, simply sharing the thought before it tumbled away into that deep well of forgotten story ideas. He wrote back later that morning, saying it was a very cool idea and that he'd be busy for the foreseeable future with his new book but that I should write it. So that's what I did."

"I was very curious to see Gwendy all grown up, and very pleased with the result. I think readers will be, too," Stephen King said. "Rich evokes Castle Rock well, and the regular Joes and regular Jills that populate the town ring true. We know these people, and so we care for them. We also care for Gwendy. To tell you the truth, I sort of fell in love with her, and I'm delighted that she's back for more."

Richard Chizmar continues, "I'm immensely grateful to Steve, not only for his generous and thorough edit of Gwendy's Magic Feather, but also for trusting me to return to Castle Rock and Gwendy Peterson's life. Writing this book was a wonderful journey."

The new story – the first time in history any other author has visited King's legendary town of Castle Rock – takes place fifteen years after the events of Gwendy's Button Box. Gwendy's life in Washington D.C. couldn't be more different from that of the teenaged girl who spent a summer running up the Suicide Stairs. The sudden and mysterious reappearance of the button box, along with news of the shocking disappearance of two young girls in Castle Rock, leads Gwendy home again. Castle County Sheriff Norris Ridgewick and his team are working around the clock to find the missing girls, yet he doesn't know the kind of monster he's up against... but Gwendy might, and just maybe she can help bring the girls home alive, if she trusts herself to use the powerful and dangerous button box once again.

Gwendy's Magic Feather – with a foreword by Stephen King – will be released in hardcover (Cemetery Dance Publications) and Audio (Simon & Schuster Audio) on November 19, 2019. Trade paperback/eBook editions will be published in January 2020 by Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books.

Cemetery Dance Publications is widely considered the world's leading specialty press publisher of horror and dark suspense. The hardcover imprint has published more than 400 affordable and collectible Limited Edition hardcover books from the genre's most acclaimed authors including Stephen King, Dean Koontz, Ray Bradbury, Peter Straub, William Peter Blatty, Clive Barker, Gillian Flynn, Scott Smith, and many others. Learn more at: http://www.CemeteryDance.com

