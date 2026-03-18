Return to Your Happy Place at Hershey's Chocolate World This Spring

Planning your Spring Break? Experience Hershey's Chocolate World at an unbeatable price, with an all-new bundle deal and returning traditions like breakfast with the Reester Bunny.

HERSHEY, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring travel season begins, Hershey's Chocolate World invites guests to add a little happiness to every stop and save while doing so. The attraction is offering a limited-time Spring Savings Bundle featuring fan-favorite experiences and sweet treats at an unbeatable value, available now for visits between March 30 and April 26.

Guests enjoy an interactive breakfast with the Reester Bunny.

Inspired by Milton Hershey's belief that chocolate is meant to be shared and accessible to all, the home of Hershey's chocolate brings his vision to life through immersive experiences and seasonal offerings celebrating The Hershey Company's most beloved brands—from classic Hershey's treats to the Reester Bunny, an exclusive experience you won't find anywhere else.

"Happiness for our guests fuels every experience we create at Hershey's Chocolate World," said Laura Renaud, Senior Marketing Manager at The Hershey Company. "This spring, families can celebrate the season with Easter-themed treats and activities as well as enjoy even more value through our limited-time Spring Savings Bundle featuring our most popular attractions."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When does the Spring Savings Bundle go live and when is it valid?

A: The Spring Savings Bundle is available now for purchase, and can be redeemed on visits from March 30–April 26.

Q: What's included in the Spring Savings Bundle and how much does it cost?

A: Guests can save over 30% with the Spring Savings Bundle. For $49.95 per person, the bundle includes:

Create Your Own Candy Bar

Hershey's Great Candy Expedition

Hershey's Unwrapped

One bakery treat voucher for any item

Q: How is Hershey's Chocolate World celebrating spring?

A: Hershey's Chocolate World is celebrating spring by welcoming back the fan-favorite Reester Bunny, who guests can meet exclusively at Hershey's Chocolate World, alongside special seasonal experiences.

Breakfast with the Reester Bunny I Saturdays & Sundays, Now–April 4, 2026, 7:30–9:00 a.m. | PA only

Guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet featuring candy attractions, character photos, a Bunny Hop dance, egg scavenger hunt, and exclusive early shopping with 20% off retail .

Guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet featuring candy attractions, character photos, a Bunny Hop dance, egg scavenger hunt, and exclusive early shopping with . Photos with the Reester Bunny I Saturdays & Sundays, Now–April 5, 2026 | PA & TSQ

The lovable bunny returns for family photos in the World's Largest Hershey's Store.

The lovable bunny returns for family photos in the World's Largest Store. Sensory Friendly Night I Wednesday, March 18, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. I PA only

Guests are invited to enjoy a sensory-friendly evening featuring the free Hershey's Chocolate Tour Ride, Create Your Own Candy Bar, and Hershey's Unwrapped, all thoughtfully modified for sensory sensitivities. The event also includes select retail and food offerings, visits with Susquehanna Service Dogs, and photo opportunities with Hershey's Characters, including the Reester Bunny.

Q: What new and returning Easter treats are available?

A: Hershey's Chocolate World is serving up both fan favorites and new seasonal offerings, including:

Reese's Carrot Mousse Parfait (PA Only) – Peanut butter mousse topped with sauces, chopped Reese's , and a Reese's Carrot

(PA Only) – Peanut butter mousse topped with sauces, chopped , and a Carrot Reese's Stuff Your Cup Inclusions (PA & TSQ) – A guest favorite, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, gets a new Easter twist with new mix-ins like Twizzlers Bunnies, Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, Reese's Mini Eggs, and other seasonal inclusions

(PA & TSQ) – A guest favorite, Stuff Your Cup, gets a new Easter twist with new mix-ins like Bunnies, Rainbow Mini Eggs, Mini Eggs, and other seasonal inclusions Cadbury Rainbow Carrot Mini Cake (PA Only) – Mini carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing and Cadbury Rainbow Eggs

Q: What new seasonal sips are available?

A: Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal beverages, from milkshakes and café drinks to cocktails (where available):

Milkshakes

KIT KAT ® Lemon Crisp Milkshake (PA & TSQ)– Vanilla ice cream blended with lemon curd and topped with KIT KAT® Lemon Crisp

® (PA & TSQ)– Vanilla ice cream blended with lemon curd and topped with KIT KAT® Lemon Crisp Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Milkshake (PA & TSQ) – Vanilla ice cream with blue raspberry syrup, whipped cream, Jolly Rancher gummies, and freeze-dried pieces

(PA & TSQ) – Vanilla ice cream with blue raspberry syrup, whipped cream, gummies, and freeze-dried pieces Protein Powder Milkshake Add-In (PA Only) – Optional protein boost for Hershey's and Reese's milkshakes

(PA Only) – Optional protein boost for and milkshakes Twizzlers Pull 'N' Peel Strawberry Milkshake (PA Only) – Strawberries and cream ice cream blended with milk; topped with whipped cream, pieces of Twizzlers Pull 'N' Peel and colorful sprinkles

Cocktails (21+) & Cafe Items (PA Only)

Reese's Cocktail – Peanut butter whiskey, chocolate vodka, and chocolate milk

– Peanut butter whiskey, chocolate vodka, and chocolate milk Jolly Rancher Ropes Fruit Punch & Mango Beverage – Tropical juices with mango purée and vodka (Mocktail Available)

– Tropical juices with mango purée and vodka (Mocktail Available) Bubble Yum Filled Lollipops Bar Flight – Four mini cocktails inspired by Bubble Yum flavors (Mocktail Available)

– Four mini cocktails inspired by flavors (Mocktail Available) Hershey's Nugget Raspberry Mocha Coffees – Available as sweet foam, cappuccino, or hot/iced latte

Check out the Hershey's Chocolate World website and social channels (Instagram & TikTok) for additional information on upcoming offerings, operating hours and attraction news.

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, Kisses, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of The Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

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SOURCE Hershey's Chocolate World