Returnable Packaging Market Size Worth $153.35 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid industrialization, increasing trade activities, and rising demand for robust, long-term, and eco-friendly packaging for the transportation of finished and semi-finished goods in multiple end-use industries are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on material, plastic accounted for a share of 63.4% in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high adoption of plastic-based pallets, crates, and IBCs by end-use companies due to their durability, lightweight, low cost, and high-impact resistance

By product, pallets led the market with a share of 57.2% in 2020 and are expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the high adoption of pallets for material loading and unloading by multiple end-use industries

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 36.4% of the total revenue in 2020. The growing manufacturing sector in developing countries, such as China and India , owing to the low cost of production is boosting the growth of the regional market

The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a significant number of large and medium-sized companies. Key players are focusing on acquisitions and are incorporating novel tracking devices to efficiently track product movement throughout the supply chain

Read 135 page research report with ToC on "Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Metal), By Product (Pallets, IBCs), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/returnable-packaging-market

Returnable packaging consists of sturdy products, such as pallets, crates, IBCs, and drums and barrels, which are intended to use for multiple trips. These products are designed to withstand harsh handling within the supply chain, thus are made up of robust materials, such as polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, metal, and wood, which results in their high cost as compared to single-use packaging. However, returnable packaging is reused multiple times, which eliminates the recurring costs of packaging products and makes them lucrative in the longer term.

Globally, end-use companies or consumer brands are increasingly pledging to switch to reusable or recyclable packaging products owing to sustainability issues and to improve brand equity. Besides, growing favorable government regulations such as European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan that focuses on sustainable practices are expected to favor the market growth in the coming years.

Flourishing e-commerce across the world is likely to augment market growth as the product distribution through e-commerce consists of extensive logistics, wherein returnable packaging products are used. Moreover, the growing pharmaceutical industry due to the rising elderly population and increasing chronic diseases, along with a surge in the personal care and cosmetic industry on account of the rising preference for natural or plant-based beauty products, is likely to drive the market significantly.

Grand View Research has segmented the global returnable packaging market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region:

Returnable Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Plastic



Metal



Wood

Returnable Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pallets



Crates



IBCs



Drums & Barrels



Dunnage



Others

Returnable Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Food & Beverages



Automotive



Consumer Durables



Healthcare



Others

Returnable Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

&



South Africa

List of Key Players of Returnable Packaging Market

Orbis Corporation

Nefab Group

Plastic Packaging Solutions Midlands & East Ltd.

Tri-Pack Plastics Ltd.

Amatech Inc.

CHEP

Celina Industries

UBEECO Packaging Solutions

RPR Inc.

Schoeller Allibert

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Industrial Bulk Packaging Market – The global industrial bulk packaging market size was estimated at USD 21.8 billion in 2018, escalating at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The global industrial bulk packaging market size was estimated at in 2018, escalating at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market – The global flexible intermediate bulk container market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

The global flexible intermediate bulk container market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Dunnage Packaging Market – The global dunnage packaging market size was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.