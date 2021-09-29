Returnable Transport Packaging Market to grow by $3.21 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Europe to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the returnable transport packaging market. According to our research, long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the threat from the leasing market can hamper market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the returnable transport packaging market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the returnable transport packaging market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in positive and superior growth.

Market Segmentation

The returnable transport packaging market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will lead the market during the forecast period, accounting for 30% of the market growth.

Based on product, the returnable transport packaging market has been segmented into containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and others segments. The market share growth is dominated by the container segment.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Brambles Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., RPS Ltd., Schoeller Allibert BV, Sonoco Products Co., and SSI SCHAEFER Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Brambles Ltd.: The company offers returnable transport packaging such as plastic pallets, containers, and others.

The company offers returnable transport packaging through its Transit and Transport Packaging. Georg Utz Holding AG: The company offers returnable transport packaging such as folding boxes, pallets, dollies, large capacity containers, and more.

Scope of Returnable Transport Packaging Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 3.21 billion CAGR Accelerating at 7.38% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By Geography:- North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America By Product:- Containers

Pallets

Drums and barrels

Others Drivers Long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers

Growing global e-commerce market

Increase in electronic components trade between India and China Challenges Threat from leasing market

Challenges associated with disposing of non-biodegradable materials

Investment constraints of small vendors

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

SOURCE Technavio