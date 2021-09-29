Returnable Transport Packaging Market to grow by $3.21 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Europe to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Sep 29, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The returnable transport packaging market is set to grow by USD 3.21 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.
Download A Free Sample To Retrieve Up-to-date Information About the Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Minutes!
Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the returnable transport packaging market. According to our research, long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the threat from the leasing market can hamper market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the returnable transport packaging market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the returnable transport packaging market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in positive and superior growth.
Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample
Market Segmentation
The returnable transport packaging market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will lead the market during the forecast period, accounting for 30% of the market growth.
Based on product, the returnable transport packaging market has been segmented into containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and others segments. The market share growth is dominated by the container segment.
Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:
Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Brambles Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., RPS Ltd., Schoeller Allibert BV, Sonoco Products Co., and SSI SCHAEFER Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Brambles Ltd.: The company offers returnable transport packaging such as plastic pallets, containers, and others.
- DS Smith Plc: The company offers returnable transport packaging through its Transit and Transport Packaging.
- Georg Utz Holding AG: The company offers returnable transport packaging such as folding boxes, pallets, dollies, large capacity containers, and more.
Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial!
Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer
Related Reports:
High Barrier Packaging Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Green Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Scope of Returnable Transport Packaging Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 3.21 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 7.38%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By Geography:-
By Product:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Avail a Free Sample and get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!
Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
For more valuable insights, Click Here!
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article