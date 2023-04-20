Returnable Transport Packaging Market size to grow by USD 3,439.74 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The returnable transport packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,439.74 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.37%. North America is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. RTP container has a special internal design to protect the products inside from breakage and damage. With these products, suppliers and customers can ensure robust, undamaged packaging and reduce the risk of goods being stolen or damaged during transit. Returnable transport packaging products can be utilized by any industry, considering a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and material structures. Steel racks, bulk containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and sleeve boxes and packs are some RTP products that companies can use efficiently in their production lines. Additionally, the carbon footprint can be reduced by decreasing plastic waste when containers are outfitted with custom dunnage. Hence, such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Vendor Landscape

The returnable transport packaging market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to get a higher market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The returnable transport packaging market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Brambles Ltd., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., CABKA Group GmbH, CORDSTRAP BV, Craemer GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Myers Industries Inc., Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tank Holding Corp., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, Time Technoplast Ltd., TranPak Inc., and Amatech Inc.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers, the growing global e-commerce market, and the increase in electronic components trade between India and China. However, the threat from the leasing market is hindering market growth.

A major driver for the RTP market is the long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers. Most products are made of lightweight plastic, which saves shipping costs. Average distribution costs as a percentage of global logistics costs in 2019 increased by about 3% compared to the previous year. Additionally, most transportation is overland, especially in developing countries such as India. As a result, the demand for RTP products is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the advantages of lightweight and space-saving during transportation.

A major challenge hampering the growth of the RTP market is the threat from the leasing market. RTP product leasing is expected to have an adverse impact on the demand for new product sales, as leasing helps end-users reduce the operational costs of purchasing and maintaining these products. In addition, leasing offers significant tax benefits compared to purchasing new RTP products. Hence, SMEs in APAC are expected to prefer leasing instead of buying their RTP products. This affects the demand for newly manufactured RTP products. Hence, the threat from the leasing market will hinder the growth of the global returnable transport packaging market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The increasing adoption of RTP products will provide opportunities for market players to grow. RTP products such as pallets and containers are equipped with RFID technology to monitor, control, and track the physical condition of products throughout the supply chain. RFID-enabled pallets can be tracked from production units through distribution centers to retail stores and prevent pallets from being stolen or misplaced. The supply chain transparency is also improved by the RFID tracking technology system embedded in the pallets. Therefore, such advances in RTP products are expected to boost the growth of the global returnable transport packaging market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and others), material (plastic, wood, metal, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the containers segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. This segment has various product categories, including stacking nest boxes, reusable plastic crates, and bulk crates, widely used in retail warehouses, and poultry farms, among others. Major demand for products in the containers segment is driven by the retail sector. For instance, in developed countries such as the US, the organized retail sector accounted for a share of around 85% of the retail industry in 2020.

To get insights about the impact of different segments on the market growth, request a sample report!

Returnable Transport Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,439.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Brambles Ltd., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., CABKA Group GmbH, CORDSTRAP BV, Craemer GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Myers Industries Inc., Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tank Holding Corp., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, Time Technoplast Ltd., TranPak Inc., and Amatech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

