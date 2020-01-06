Returning Champions and Rising Track Stars Head to Semi-Finals of The Nation's Largest Track Series for Girls

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt Institute - From an initial field of thousands, some 445 girls and young women from elementary school through college and beyond, have earned their way to the semi-finals of the nation's largest track and field series for girls by scoring points in the preliminary meets of the 46th annual Colgate Women's Games.

Mid School participants at the final preliminary meet of the 46th annual Colgate Women's Games at Pratt Institute, Brooklyn NY on Saturday. On Saturdays, the Colgate Women's Games feature many athletes who have participated for decades, and some have even participated every season from Elementary A all the way through 30's plus divisions!

From Georgia to Massachusetts, these gifted young competitors include some of the nation's top-ranked athletes in their events and divisions. They'll meet back at Pratt on Saturday, January 18, 2020 for a semi-finals to determine some 230 finalists who will compete at the Armory Track, NYC for trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company.



For nearly fifty years, the Colgate Women's Games have produced hundreds of national champions and boast 26 Olympians as alumnae, but Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint says the Games were founded to reach and impact girls of all abilities.

Toussaint said, "The preliminary meets at Pratt embody the goals and true spirit of the Colgate Women's Games. Thousands of girls of all ages and skill levels are learning to challenge themselves among a wonderfully diverse group of peers in a supportive atmosphere. Most participants are not making sports headlines but earning personal achievements, making new friends, and building self-esteem that will have a positive impact throughout their lifetime."

Toussaint thanked the families, friends and coaches for their dedication and encouragement throughout the preliminary meets. "We're so thankful for the commitment each of you make to enable your athletes to be here with us each weekend."

"To all of our participants who didn't make the semi-finals this year, we hope you've had a truly positive experience, and will return again next year to challenge your own personal best, or just for more fun!"

On Friday in the High School division; Mia Dansby of Brockton High School, Massachusetts won the 55 meters in 7.23, her personal best time; and junior Olympic champion, Peyton Rollins of Buckingham Browne Nichols School in Boston, continued undefeated in the 55 meter-hurdles placing first in 8.28.

An even dozen Brooklyn's Bishop Loughlin High School girls scored in several events, including Brianna White who remains in first place in the 200 meters with a 26.01 first place win, and Anissa Moore who won the 400 meters in 58.42, her best of the series. Maya Dora of St. Joseph in Brooklyn won both the 800 meters in 2:16.48, and the 1500 in 4:45.08.

Bianca Staples of Valley Central, Montgomery, NY cleared 5'4" - her best of the series - to win the high jump; and Danae Hill of West Orange High School, New Jersey, won the shot put with a toss of 12.64, also her best of the series.

Saturday in the Mid School division; Four-time Colgate Women's Games' record-holder Avery Lewis of Friends' Central in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, won both the 55 meters in 7.03, and the 200 meters in 25.14. Officials have called Avery one of the nation's fastest girls her age every year since her seventh birthday, and her times this series still prove it true.

Ron-niah Wright of Richards Middle School, Stone Mountain, Georgia, won the 55 meter-hurdles in 8.53; and Kaela Swift of Success Academy in Brooklyn won the 400 meters in 59.45.

Julia Grant of Stroudsburg Middle School, Pennsylvania, won her first first-place win in the 800 meters. The 5th grade honor roll student pulled off an upset win with a time of 2:25.31; and Lily Day of Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School, Yorktown Heights, NY won the 1500 meters in a personal best 5:01.95.



Shalisha Robertson of Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School in New Haven, CT won the shot put with a toss of 10.36M, and Alanna Woolfolk of Clayton Middle School, New Jersey cleared the high jump bar at 5'4" for the win.

Also Saturday, College/Open and 30's Plus competitors featured nationally ranked athletes, several of who have competed since elementary school. Their results are available at colgategames.com

Sunday in the Elementary B division:

Morgan Burgess of Link Community Charter School in Newark, New Jersey achieved her first victory in the 55 meters in 8.15; Kyra Mascoll of CS 21 in Brooklyn, New York won the 55 meter-hurdles in 11.00.

Sydney Chadwick of St. Mathew School in Edison, New Jersey won both the 200 meters in 28.54 and the 400 meters in 1:05.06, her best time of the series. Paige Sheppard of St. Bartholomew Academy in Scotch Plains, New Jersey won the 800 meters in 2:30.22; and Alyssa Durant of Happy Hallow Middle School in Boston, Massachusetts cleared the high jump bar at 4'2" remaining undefeated. Also Sunday, in the Elementary A division, Liana Benoit of School One in Scotch Plains, New Jersey won her first victory in the 55 meters in 8.71; and Genisa Modestin of PS 375 in Brooklyn won the 200 meters in 32.57. Sahmira Dixon of West Belmar Elementary School in Wall Township, New Jersey won the 400 meters in 1:14.35, her personal best; and Chelsea Smith of Aquinas Academy in Livingston, New Jersey remained undefeated with her win in the 800 meters in 2:49.56. Asha Roper of Stevens Cooperative in Jersey City won the High Jump with a personal best, clearing 3'6".

Participation in the Colgate Women's Games is free. Girls and young women compete within their own grade divisions for ribbons, medals and points throughout four preliminaries and a semi-finals to determine who will compete at the finals at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory, New York Saturday, February 1, 2020 where trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company are awarded to top place-finishers in each grade division.

Promising young track stars, parents, coaches and recruiters can find information about the program and follow results or request free tickets at colgategames.com

