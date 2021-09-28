'Returning to the Corner Store' Could Drive Higher Results for Global C-Store Chains, Advise Experts from Bona Design Lab and HFA Architects and Engineers

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramping up local identity is a smart play for c-stores as they adapt to today's disrupted marketplace, concludes a whitepaper by Bona Design Lab and HFA Architects and Engineers. The newly published, 33-page document is packed with advice for companies seeking to grow market share and cement customer loyalty in the convenience retailing industry.

The new whitepaper on the future of c-stores dives ito five specific areas of opportunity for the global industry: Returning to the Corner Store; Integrating Omnichannel Offerings; Revolutionizing Convenience Foodservice; Anticipating Cultural Shifts; and Capitalizing on Electrification.

Amid challenges like channel-blurring and ecommerce commoditization, "many c-store leaders are now refocusing on giving customers the social interaction they've been missing, and on making sure their stores convey a strong sense of local identity," write veteran retail designer Joseph Bona, founder and president of Bona Design Lab, and HFA's James Owens, a licensed architect with two decades of experience in c-store, retail and other sectors. The two firms announced a strategic alliance on Sept. 9.

For example, in the section titled "Returning to the Corner Store," they offer tips for giving individual stores more of "that neighborhood feel." These include:

Using products and their names, ingredients and flavor profiles to add a local touch . "That could be branded shrimp-and-grits at a store in South Georgia or a locally made, contest-winning cheesesteak in suburban Philly," the authors note.

Among topics discussed in the whitepaper's other sections, the authors cover the role of micro-fulfillment centers in the industry; the need to harmonize site and store design with digital ads, "gamified" rewards programs, and other marketing initiatives; and how to reopen food programs with a stronger emphasis on qualities such as "healthy," "fresh," "creatively packaged and merchandised," "customizable," "novel" and "surprising."

They also take on site and store considerations around electric vehicles and energy-system decarbonization—and even mull the potential effects on c-stores of federal legalization of recreational cannabis.

Bona, who is based in New York, contemplates these opportunities from his decades of experience in retail branding and new-format design, primarily in the c-store/petroleum space; he has worked in 50 countries on five continents. In turn, the Boston-based Owens draws on insights from HFA's focus on fully integrated architecture, engineering and construction project delivery, with 10,000-plus projects across all 50 states.

While the richly researched report draws on contemporary trends, its authors took pains to depart from existing "future of c-stores" think pieces. "All too often, discussion of the future of c-stores ends up in speculative territory that feels disconnected from the industry's roots, the realities of the marketplace and what has worked in the past," they write. "[Our] aim was to … stay grounded and look in concrete terms at how new or accelerated trends could translate into concrete action for c-store clients, from the forecourt to the cash wrap."

Bona Design Lab and HFA will share a joint exhibit at the National Association of Convenience Stores' 2021 NACS Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 5-8. The firms can be found at Booth 727 in the show's Expo, which runs from October 6-8.

