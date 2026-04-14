ReturnQueen Accelerates Nationwide Expansion, Targets 10 New Cities by End of Q2, 2026

With Houston and Orlando launch and rapid early traction for its Resale Studio, the company doubles down on

redefining returns, exchanges, and resale

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the leading reverse logistics platform transforming how retailers and consumers experience returns and exchanges, is accelerating its nationwide expansion, with plans to launch in 10 additional cities by the end of 2026. Following its recent Houston and Orlando debut, the company is actively building infrastructure across multiple new markets, with driver recruitment campaigns already underway nationwide.

"We're seeing incredible demand from both consumers and brands, and we're building the infrastructure to meet that moment," said Michael Katz, Founder & CEO of ReturnQueen. "But what's most exciting is how quickly our resale experience is taking off, it's clear that the future of returns and exchanges is deeply connected to resale."

At the center of ReturnQueen's next phase is the launch of its Resale Studio, a fully managed, end-to-end resale experience designed to make selling as effortless as returning. Through the Resale Studio, ReturnQueen handles everything from home pickup to item verification, photography, pricing, and distribution across leading resale platforms, creating a seamless, high-value experience for customers.

The early response has been immediate and overwhelming. Within hours of launch, the company saw a surge of inbound demand and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, signaling strong appetite for a more streamlined resale solution. Unlike traditional resale platforms, ReturnQueen is platform-agnostic, leveraging its partnership with Poshmark while actively working with additional resale partners to ensure items are distributed across the best possible channels to maximize value.

As part of this evolution, ReturnQueen plans to soon expand resale access to all users, with a major upcoming benefit: customers enrolled in the company's annual membership will receive free home pickups for resale as part of their package, further lowering the barrier to participation and making resale more accessible than ever. This move underscores ReturnQueen's broader mission to integrate returns, exchanges, resale, and logistics into one seamless consumer experience.

ReturnQueen's Houston and Orlando launches mark a major milestone in its national growth strategy, expanding access to its at-home return service in a key Southern market. At the same time, the company continues to scale its footprint through rapid expansion into new cities and states, targeting 10 additional markets by year-end, while growing partnerships with retailers across fashion, lifestyle, and e-commerce. The company is also expanding through strategic real estate integrations, including its partnership with Bushburg Properties at The Rocklyn in Brooklyn, where residents can access seamless, door-to-door returns.

ReturnQueen sits at the center of a major retail shift. As return rates rise and resale continues to boom, brands are under increasing pressure to recover value, streamline operations, and improve exchange experiences. By reimagining the reverse supply chain, ReturnQueen enables faster processing and verification, often within 24 hours of pickup, increases inventory recovery through smarter grading and resale, and delivers more personalized return experiences, whether through exchanges, store credit, or loyalty incentives. The result is a more intelligent, efficient system that transforms returns from a cost center into a growth driver.

For more information, please visit returnqueen.com.

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen is an on-demand return pickup service that takes the hassle out of returning online purchases. With scheduled home pickups, real-time tracking, and expert handling, ReturnQueen simplifies the return process for shoppers and retailers. ReturnQueen is the first platform to unify shopping, social commerce, VR try-on, AI, resale, and reverse logistics into one seamless solution. With its proprietary fleet and ReturnHouses, ReturnQueen delivers brands and retailers fast, transparent, and profitable returns management, while giving shoppers a dynamic way to shop, share, sell, and return.

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SOURCE ReturnQueen