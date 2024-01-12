ReturnQueen and PUDO Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize E-commerce Returns

RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, a leading innovator in the e-commerce returns management industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO; OTCQB: PDPTF) one of North America's largest independent pick-up and drop-off networks. This collaboration is set to redefine the way consumers handle returns, making the process more seamless, eco-friendly and customer-centric.

As the e-commerce industry continues to experience unprecedented growth, managing returns has become a critical challenge for both retailers and consumers. ReturnQueen's cutting-edge platform streamlines the return process for online shoppers, offering hassle-free returns and reducing the environmental impact of return shipments.

Customers now have the option of choosing PUDOpoint drop-off locations, but they can also request a pick-up service. Your doorstep is the new drop-off location, providing ultimate convenience for e-commerce returns.

Seamless Integration: The integration of ReturnQueen's return management platform with PUDO's pickup and doorstep drop-off service will provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for e-commerce shoppers.

Enhanced Customer Experience: This partnership aims to improve customer satisfaction by offering convenient, sustainable and cost-effective return options.

"We are very excited to partner with PUDO," said Dasya Katz, CEO of ReturnQueen, "By combining our expertise in returns management with the extensive PUDOpoint network, we are empowering consumers to make returns a hassle-free and eco-conscious process."

Both the PUDO and ReturnQueen teams were so pleased with the seamless integration of the two companies.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with ReturnQueen, and in the time we've been working together, we have been consistently impressed with their commitment to efficiency. In the past few months alone, we've seen a remarkable 20% increase in efficiency," said Elliott Etheredge, CEO of PUDO, Inc.

The partnership between ReturnQueen and PUDO is set to revolutionize the e-commerce returns industry, offering a win-win solution for retailers and consumers alike. Stay tuned for exciting developments as these two industry leaders work together to reshape the future of e-commerce returns.

For more information about ReturnQueen and PUDO Inc., please visit https://returnqueen.com/ https://www.pudopoint.com/

About ReturnQueen:
ReturnQueen is a leading provider of e-commerce returns management solutions, dedicated to making the return process hassle-free, eco-friendly, and customer-centric. With innovative technology and a commitment to sustainability, ReturnQueen empowers consumers to return products with ease while reducing the environmental impact of return shipments.

About PUDO Inc.
PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work, and play.
PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience, and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. 
