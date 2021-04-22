ReturnQueen and Tampa are a Perfect Match!

"We continue to rapidly expand our service nationwide and for our next ReturnHouse location it made sense to enter the Florida market. We chose Tampa as it continues to emerge as a world class city due to its solid reputation, beautiful weather, and pro-business environment. Tampa checks all the boxes from favorable corporate and personal tax policies to low labor costs, and a high quality of life that people desire. Tampa has some of the most top-rated educational institutions and a very hip social scene. It is also a top national performer with regards to its sports and entertainment and most notably hosting Super Bowl 55 in February with the home team Buccaneers winning the championship. Tampa continues to be a leading city for retirees and is one of the top migration destinations for millennials. Our contactless valet service is attractive to all age demographics, making Tampa a perfect fit for ReturnQueen," says Melissa Sprich VP of Growth.

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen, is an on-demand service that picks up, processes and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in 3,397 zip codes across NJ, NY, Tenn. and Fla. Immediate plans to expand to Miami, Atlanta, Austin and Dallas within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

