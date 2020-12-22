ReturnSafe Raises $3.25M To Accelerate Adoption Of New Workplace Safety And Infectious Disease Management Solution

ReturnSafe's solution protects tens of thousands of people spanning across health and senior care organizations, educational institutions, sports and entertainment event venues, non-profits, hospitality businesses, manufacturing facilities, professional services, real estate and construction firms, and more from around the globe.

"COVID-19 upended our world and forced the closure of workplaces, schools, and universities. Efforts to mitigate the devastating toll of the pandemic have created additional challenges such as a spike in unemployment and worse educational outcomes," said Seth Bannon, founder of Fifty Years. "ReturnSafe allows us to fire up our economic, education, and entertainment engines while keeping everyone safe. From Sesame Street to the San Antonio Spurs to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society -- world-class organizations are relying on ReturnSafe to bring people back to work safely. ReturnSafe is not only helping companies keep their employees safe from COVID-19, it is setting new standards to prevent future disease outbreaks in the workplace."

"We've been impressed by ReturnSafe's agility in responding to the challenges of reopening physical spaces. Their speed and expertise are meeting the legal and logistical complexities involved here," said Neil Devani, founder of Necessary Ventures. "Almost every organization will need a reopening plan. Many believe these issues will subside when COVID-19 subsides. We expect the opposite. ReturnSafe's focus on prevention will also help avoid backslides to the reactive stances that have been so devastating for so many."

How it Works

ReturnSafe's infectious disease management platform has established a new paradigm for safety, health, and well-being by offering organizations an integrated solution that prevents and slows the spread of infectious diseases. Included are:

A daily symptoms screening app that documents regulatory compliance and enables real-time risk management based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and tailored to company-specific HR policies.





that documents regulatory compliance and enables real-time risk management based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and tailored to company-specific HR policies. A testing dashboard provides rapid notifications of positive test results , a requirement for mitigating contagion in fast-moving environments, especially important when lab responses are slow.





, a requirement for mitigating contagion in fast-moving environments, especially important when lab responses are slow. High-resolution contact-tracing leveraging wearable devices with built-in social distancing alarms, one of the most needed solutions in active environments.





leveraging wearable devices with built-in social distancing alarms, one of the most needed solutions in active environments. Case manager dashboard with workflows for employee isolation and quarantine management.





with workflows for employee isolation and quarantine management. Vaccine management for employers to oversee workplace immunity without compromising on employee safety and privacy, the most recent addition to the platform.

The Team

"We started ReturnSafe for two main reasons - to keep employees safe and healthy and to ensure business continuity by minimizing disruption in the workplace due to the risk of disease outbreak. COVID-19 has created massive human resources challenges, and while our initial objective is to slow the spread of COVID-19, we recognize a greater need to help employers manage all forms of infectious disease," said Tarun Nimmagadda, founder and chief executive officer at ReturnSafe. "To reduce liabilities and keep employees safe, companies must adopt new preventative measures and technologies. With this new funding, we will scale our efforts for infectious disease management with new proactive and reactive capabilities like our vaccine and immunity management."

The founding team, which consists of doctors and medical professionals, public health experts and technology leaders, has built multiple hundred-million dollar enterprise software and health-tech companies, deployed enterprise software solutions in more than 100 countries globally, and experienced numerous prior exits valued at greater than $300 million.

Media Contact:

Monica Ma

[email protected]

(510) 551-8553

About ReturnSafe

ReturnSafe created the first fully integrated platform for infectious disease management to maximize workplace health and safety. ReturnSafe's Platform is a human-centric solution that focuses on preventing and slowing the spread of infectious diseases by providing employers with insights and tools to prevent and contain outbreaks including critical daily screening, exposure notification, contact tracing, case management, and vaccine program management. For more information, visit www.returnsafe.com .

SOURCE ReturnSafe

Related Links

https://www.returnsafe.com

