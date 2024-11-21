Reuben Brothers and Marciano Family Announce a New Wally's Wine & Spirits Concept Coming to LA's Century Plaza

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Plaza , the Reuben Brothers' transformative six-acre development along Avenue of the Stars in Century City, today announced that the Marciano family will debut a new Wally's Wine & Spirits concept, set to open in Summer 2025. Located within one of the architectural waterfront spheres in front of the Fairmont Hotel along Avenue of the Stars, Wally's at Century Plaza will feature a 2,500-square-foot interior and a 1,500-square-foot outdoor terrace, offering guests an open-air dining experience in a landmark setting.

This announcement follows significant momentum at Century Plaza, highlighted by three recent residential sales at Park Elm—bringing total sales to nearly $200 million—and the rapid lease-up pace of Fairmont Residences.

This news builds on recent milestones, including the unveiling of The Estates, a state-of-the-art longevity and wellness clinic by Sam Nazarian, Tony Robbins, and partners, powered by Fountain Life and set to open in 2025, as well as the arrival of celebrated global dining establishments Milos, KYU, and the 2-Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, all scheduled for next year.

"Working with David Reuben Jr. to bring a new Wally's Wine & Spirits concept to Century Plaza has been an exciting opportunity to create something special and new for the Wally's brand," shared Nicolai Marciano of Wally's. "My family is eager to share our passion for wine and food in a setting that captures everything we love—exceptional wine, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere—right in one of LA's most vibrant and iconic locations."

Full details of the new Wally's concept will be announced at a later date. However, guests can expect an extensive wine and wine-by-the-glass list, Wally's signature cocktails, all complemented by Wally's signature culinary offerings. With a knowledgeable team guiding each tasting, guests can look forward to an immersive experience celebrating wine and dining in a relaxed, sophisticated setting. Wally's Century Plaza blends the iconic Wally's experience with the open-air ambiance of Century Plaza, making it a must-visit destination for wine lovers and those seeking an exceptional culinary experience.

"Century City is emerging as LA's new downtown, and Century Plaza stands proudly as its anchor," shared David Reuben Jr. of Reuben Brothers. "I am immensely grateful to industry visionaries like Sam Nazarian and Paul, Maurice and Nicolai Marciano, along with all our partners, who have chosen Century Plaza as the setting for their latest ventures. Working with Nicolai to bring his fresh vision for Wally's to this iconic location has been especially rewarding. Century Plaza is transforming into a true luxury haven for living, dining, and wellness—an experience that continues to redefine what it means to live in Los Angeles."

Taking center stage at the crossroads of LA's cultural, artistic, and entertainment pulse, Century Plaza is a self-contained urban oasis encompassing the Fairmont Hotel & Residences, Park Elm residential towers, and nearly 100,000 square feet of high-end retail, dining, and wellness spaces. This includes acclaimed restaurants Lumière and C Bar, plus the highly anticipated Milos, KYU, Sushi Noz, and the newly announced Wally's and The Estates wellness clinic. Fairmont's 5-star Forbes spa and The Club by Fairmont Century Plaza add to the allure of this iconic destination. With lush gardens, enchanting fountains, and illuminated plazas, Century Plaza exudes a distinctive ambiance that evokes a sense of wonder, creating a sequence of experiences that unfold across multiple levels and blend seamlessly with the surrounding neighborhood.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a private investment group with diversified interests in international real estate, hospitality, and private equity. The company's real estate holdings encompass a distinguished collection of prime residential, commercial, and hospitality assets in some of the world's most coveted lifestyle destinations, including London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Rome, Capri, and more.

About Century Plaza

Century Plaza, the Reuben Brothers' transformative six-acre $2.5 billion development situated along Avenue of the Stars at the crossroads of LA's cultural, artistic, and entertainment pulse in Century City, encompasses the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel & Residences, the Park Elm twin residential towers, and nearly 100,000 square feet of retail, well-being, and dining spaces, including the future home of globally renowned restaurants estiatorio Milos, KYU, and Sushi Noz. Century Plaza is poised to become the city's paramount destination, offering top-tier living, dining, boutique shopping, and holistic well-being experiences—all in a safe, secure, and immersive environment. The development features lush gardens, enchanting fountains, and illuminated plazas that establish a sequence of experiences unfolding across multiple levels, including the Gardens of Century Plaza, a landscaped promenade, and a public gathering plaza with a captivating Jaume Plensa sculpture. For more information, visit thecenturyplaza.com .

About Wally's Wine & Spirits

Since 1968, Wally's Wine & Spirits has been a trusted source for fine wines, spirits, and gourmet foods. Evolving from a single retail storefront, Wally's is now a premier destination blending California-French dining with gourmet retail, featuring an extensive wine selection, artisan cheese and charcuterie, and unique culinary offerings. Beyond providing exceptional products, Wally's is celebrated for its commitment to delivering a curated, experiential approach across all locations—from wine tastings and events to one-on-one consultations. Through quality, service, and immersive experiences, Wally's sets the standard in wine and spirits retail, enriching guests' lives with the art of discovery, culture, and the joy of hospitality.

