Reuben Brothers Appoints Auberge Resorts Collection to Operate Cambridge House in Mayfair - a New Luxury Hotel at London's Most Storied Address

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection , the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, has been appointed by Reuben Brothers , London-based global leaders in real estate, to manage Cambridge House , the former In and Out Military Club, in Mayfair, London. The imaginative renewal of this historic property at 94 Piccadilly will capture the spirit of London like no other hotel to provide a magnetic new Mayfair destination for Londoners and international visitors alike.

Set to open in late 2025, Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection will introduce the award-winning hospitality brand's experiential luxury, unsurpassed personal service, vibrant and unique dining and a destination Auberge Spa to the global capital. The hotel is part of Reuben Brothers' £1 billion regeneration of 1.3 prime acres of the Piccadilly Estate, including the super-prime residential development of One Carrington and the cobblestone streets of Shepherd Market.

"Reuben Brothers' vision for Cambridge House is incredibly inspiring and we are honored to have been chosen to usher this uniquely British property into its next chapter as a luxury hotel," said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Adding such an iconic Mayfair destination to our growing portfolio is also an exciting step forward in our focused expansion into Europe."

"Cambridge House is one of the most exciting projects my family and I have ever brought to fruition," said Jamie Reuben, principal, Reuben Brothers. "Our vision for this special property is not just to offer a new destination, but a new level of hospitality and something that London has not seen before. We chose Auberge Resorts Collection for the brand's unrivalled spirit of intention – to provide a distinct and unparalleled luxury hospitality experience."

Poised between the serenity of Green Park and vibrant Shepherd Market, the 102-room hotel, together with its private members' club, will be both retreat and social hub. Classically English yet drawing on the eclectic influences that have made Great Britain what it is today, it will appeal as much by day as by night. Their debut hotel in the UK, two leading designers will bring the property's intriguing duality to life: Jean-Louis Deniot overseeing the transformation of the hotel, and Laura Gonzalez designing the club's bars, dining venues, spa and nine members'-only club rooms.

Encompassing several historic properties, it is the Georgian mansion at the heart of the hotel that is a London icon – the gracious, Grade 1-listed, Palladian-style townhouse commissioned by the 2nd Earl of Egremont in 1756. Built to entertain the political and social elite of the age, the property has been at the centre of London life ever since, hosting Queen Victoria, serving as PM Lord Palmerston's proxy No.10, home to the Duke of Cambridge and Lord Cholmondeley, and the Naval and Military 'In and Out' Club from 1865 to 1999.

The lively dining scene at Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection will reflect the diverse allure the property has always exuded, with patrons able to dine almost anywhere they choose. Bringing a new energy to South Mayfair, the hotel will offer a kaleidoscope of venues - from its unique open-air jasmine courtyard, a truly one of a kind venue in this part of London, to the brasserie-style restaurant in its elegant, Georgian ballroom setting. An exciting culinary partnership will be announced in due course.

Inspired by Britain's healing lore and informed by its Roman bathhouses, the double-level spa will introduce Auberge's unmatched holistic wellness offering to London. Extensive hydrotherapy facilities, two heated swimming pools and seven treatment rooms will be complemented by a circular relaxation lounge, centred by a fire pit. The gym, activity studios, wet zones, heat rooms and bathhouse will all encourage an element of social connection integral to the spa's wellness concept.

As a new social centre, the hotel will feature event spaces suited to every occasion. Channeling the Georgian Era's opulence, the ballroom makes an incomparable setting for receptions, while the property's restaurants, bars and private rooms can accommodate events of every size and concept.

This announcement comes at an exciting time of thoughtful and strategic expansion in urban and European markets for Auberge Resorts Collection. Later this year, the brand will open Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection in Florence, Italy, which joins two existing Auberge properties in Europe, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection in France and Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santorini, Greece. Auberge will also soon open several additional urban locations including The Shore Club, Auberge Resorts Collection in Miami Beach, FL, The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection in Dallas, TX and The Hearst Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in San Francisco, CA.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com .

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a global leader in real estate investment and development, private equity, debt financing and venture capital. Over the past twenty-five years, the business has built an international, best-in-class portfolio of properties in the world's most sought-after markets – across the United Kingdom, United States and Europe. The Group's real estate holdings are significant in scale and broadly diversified, encompassing residential, office, retail, hotel and infrastructure properties across the world. Key investments include the Piccadilly Estate in Mayfair and Admiralty Arch in London, Hotel La Palma in Capri, The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel in New York and Century Plaza in Los Angeles, among many others. The philanthropic arm, Reuben Foundation, was formed in 2002 and makes essential contributions to the advancement of healthcare and education globally, as well as the arts.

