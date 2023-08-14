Reuben Brothers Charge Ahead with $2.5 Billion Century Plaza Development, Tap The Agency for Residential Sales and Marketing

"We have brought together a dynamic team to realize the full potential of Century Plaza," shared David Reuben, Jr., representing Reuben Brothers. "Destined to become the West Coast's most pivotal urban development, Century Plaza represents the epitome of luxury, culture, and connectivity while uniquely redefining the notion of home in the heart of LA. With the support of The Agency, The Agency Development Group, and Savills, we have assembled an exceptional team for residential sales, and this alliance signifies our commitment to fulfilling Michael Rosenfeld's vision for Century Plaza."

"I am incredibly enthusiastic about this strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers, The Agency and Savills," shared Michael Rosenfeld of Next Century Partners and Woodridge Capital Partners. "Together, we're forging a transformative way of living in Los Angeles—one that seamlessly blends unmatched luxury, innovative design, and a dynamic sense of community within a highly walkable environment."

Sited along Avenue of the Stars in Century City, at the epicenter of LA's arts, entertainment, and cultural core, Century Plaza is anchored by the reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza hotel and two new 44-story luxury residential towers at 115 Park Circle and 211 Elm Court. The development also features The Shops at Century Plaza, consisting of nearly 100,000 square feet of premier shopping and dining space; The Gardens of Century Plaza, a landscaped promenade surrounded by retail and lush gardens; and a public gathering plaza with a Jaume Plensa sculpture. Building upon the vision of the hotel's original architect Minoru Yamasaki, the transformation of Century Plaza has been led by Michael Rosenfeld, along with a world-renowned team of architects and designers, including Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Marmol Radziner, and Gensler.

"With its combination of luxury residences, trend-setting retail spaces, and the iconic Fairmont Century Plaza at its core, the team is not only transforming Century Plaza but establishing LA's newest luxury enclave," said Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency. "The residences' unique blend of privacy, connectivity, convenience, and luxury, along with the history and innovation that Century Plaza offers, will be highly coveted by our clientele. We anticipate great success when we launch our sales and marketing efforts this fall," added David Parnes.

Designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Century Plaza's residential towers are sculpted in the shape of reuleaux triangles, providing column-free interiors and the most captivating city to mountains to ocean views in Los Angeles, all in an unmatched location. With interiors designed by Yabu Pushelberg, each of the 268 estate residences showcase sleek wood surfaces, accents of exceptional stone, and floor-to-ceiling windows that immerse residents in a panorama that extends between Hollywood Hills and the Pacific Ocean. Glass-lined balconies punctuate the architecture, providing uniquely private outdoor rooms that reach toward the horizon.

Fully staffed health, family, and entertainment amenities accommodate multiple visions of wellness, ranging from a children's playroom and business center to a cabana-lined outdoor pool and gardens with a yoga/meditation lawn, dining terrace, and dog park.

Bold in its ambitions, Century Plaza creates an urban scene of a quality rarely encountered in contemporary Los Angeles. The seamless integration of retail spaces, fine dining, and luxurious residential and hotel offerings within an expansive urban landscape makes Century Plaza an inspiring addition to the city's vibrant tapestry.

Under the visionary guidance of the Reuben Brothers, Century Plaza will continue to evolve into the pinnacle of dining, shopping, and luxury living in Los Angeles. The development will not only showcase premier retail brands but also aims to transform the landscape of the city by providing an extraordinary gastronomic experience, all in one location. The Shops at Century Plaza is a critical aspect of the project, offering a blend of luxury and comfort that is set to redefine the retail experience in Los Angeles.

For more information about The Residences at Century Plaza, please contact Mary Ann Osborn, Managing Director of Sales, at (310) 871-0753. For media inquiries, please contact Brian Cooley with Wicked+ at (310) 480-9100.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a leader in private equity, real estate investment and development, and debt financing. Our investments include racecourses, pubs, aerodromes, media and data centers. Our resource heritage is today represented through energy investments, shipping, metal warehousing and mining. Our real estate holdings are significant in scale and broadly diversified, encompassing office, retail, hotel, residential and infrastructure properties across the world.

Our philanthropic arm, the Reuben Foundation, was formed in 2002 and makes essential contributions to the advancement of healthcare and education worldwide. For further information on the Reuben Foundation please visit www.reubenfoundation.com

About Next Century Partners

Next Century Partners LLC, headed by Michael Rosenfeld , founder and chief executive of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC , a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development company that owns and develops a broad range of hotel, resort, residential, and commercial properties throughout the United States. The firm received the Single Asset Transaction of the Year Award by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit and the San Francisco Business Times Hotel Deal of the Year Award. www.woodridgecapital.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals.

The Agency extends far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers. It envisions itself as both a lifestyle company committed to informing and connecting global communities and as a creative agency offering design, marketing, and sales solutions for buyers, sellers, developers, and investors across the globe.

About The Agency Development Group

The Agency Development Group is a collection of highly skilled individuals who offer unparalleled marketing and sales expertise to developers worldwide. From urban developments and mixed-use properties to resort-style offerings and sprawling estate communities, The Agency Development Group provides developer clients with a vast array of services from pre-development consultation through the final sellout of a property.

About Savills

Savills is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. Savills operates from over 700 owned and associate offices, employing more than 40,000 people in over 70 countries throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, offering a broad range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services to clients all over the world. Savills and The Agency formed an association in 2014.

Media Contact:

Brian Cooley, Wicked+

[email protected]

SOURCE Century Plaza

