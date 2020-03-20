Reuben Camper Cahn admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Camper Cahn, partner at Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

Reuben Camper Cahn has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court (in 2011 and 2018) in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. This combination of skill and experience at the highest levels establish Mr. Cahn as one of the most exceptional lawyers of his generation.

Mr. Cahn has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white collar case. He has been lead counsel in federal capital cases, including one that resulted in complete acquittal and another that ended with a unanimous life verdict. He has been appointed "counsel learned in the law" by federal judges in over 15 capital trial cases.

Mr. Cahn is a graduate of Stanford University's English Honors Program and of Yale Law School.

Mr. Cahn focuses on commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, and appeals. He brings to his KA clients the energy and experience honed in countless jury trials, and in arguments before federal appellate courts and the highest court in the land.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them.

