Reuben Camper Cahn selected to list of "Top White Collar Lawyers In California"

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Camper Cahn, partner at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the list of "Top White Collar Lawyers in California," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals.

Reuben Camper Cahn has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white collar case. He has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court (in 2011 and 2018) in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. Mr. Cahn has been lead counsel in federal capital cases, including one that resulted in complete acquittal and another that ended with a unanimous life verdict. Mr. Cahn has been appointed "counsel learned in the law" by federal judges in over 15 capital trial cases.

Mr. Cahn is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. He is also a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top ½ of 1 percent of lawyers nationally). In 2020, he was selected to serve on the Screening committee of the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit for selection of the Central District of California's Federal Public Defender (FPD-CDCA). Mr. Cahn is a graduate of Stanford University's English Honors Program and of Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law Journal.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is women-owned.

