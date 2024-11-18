REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM PARTNERS NAMED LEGAL VISIONARIES IN BUSINESS OF LAW MAGAZINE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum (RRB) announced that Partners Tim Reuben and Stephanie Blum have been recognized as Legal Visionaries in the LA Times' annual Business of Law magazine. The recognition honors attorneys who demonstrate exceptional leadership and make significant contributions to the legal field.

"We are honored to see Tim and Stephanie recognized as Legal Visionaries," said Partner Steve Raucher. "This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients and supporting them through even the most complex legal challenges."

Reuben, RRB's managing principal, is celebrated for his strategic advocacy in high-stakes business and commercial litigation. With extensive experience in matters ranging from real estate, employment and intellectual property disputes to complex tort and unfair competition cases, Reuben is known for his relentless pursuit of favorable outcomes for his clients. A seasoned trial lawyer and skilled negotiator, he has built a reputation for effectively navigating even the most intricate legal challenges.

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist, has devoted over 25 years to guiding clients through the emotional and financial complexities of divorce and family law disputes. Her work spans high-conflict custody battles, intricate property division, and securing favorable support modifications. Recognized by the legal community and media alike, Blum has been featured in outlets such as Entertainment Tonight and the Daily Journal. Her commitment to personalized, empathetic representation has earned her consistent recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer and accolades for her pro bono efforts.

The magazine notes that being recognized as a Legal Visionary "is not only a reflection of exceptional skill and dedication but also an acknowledgment of one's ability to rise above the field." The publication continues by stating that this year's honorees exemplify "commitment to excellence, thought leadership, and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community."

