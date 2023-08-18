REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM'S STEPHANIE BLUM NAMED AMONG "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partner Stephanie Blum has been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyer awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

"Stephanie's dedication to her clients, her unwavering commitment to excellence, and her innovative approach to family law make this recognition by Best Lawyers no surprise to those of us who have the privilege of working alongside her," said Partner Stephen Raucher. "Her quarter-century of experience isn't just a testament to her professional longevity; it's a testament to her exceptional skill and the positive impact she's made in the lives of countless families."

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for 25 years, "provides consulting services for clients mediating their divorces (sometimes behind the scenes and sometimes involved directly in the mediation), educating, and guiding them through the process to assist them in advocating for themselves and achieving a far more favorable outcome," states the publication.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum has appeared on radio and television shows and co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly." Blum has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics.

Blum has recently been recognized as a top "Consumer Attorney of Southern California" by the Los Angeles Times. Recognized in 2022 as both a "Top Family Lawyer" by the Daily Journal and a "Family Law Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, Blum is active in her profession and the community. She served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. Blum worked pro bono with both Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum