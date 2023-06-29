REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM'S STEPHANIE BLUM RECOGNIZED AS A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partner Stephanie Blum has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards" and recognized as a "Champion of Women." The 2023 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"We are so proud to see Stephanie recognized for her dedication to her clients and our firm, and for her impact on the legal profession and our community," says Managing Principal Timothy Reuben. 

The "Champion of Women" award recognizes leaders whose "day to day efforts empower women," states the publication. The women recognized "create internal or external initiatives or programs or resources that are specifically dedicated to educating and empowering women."

Blum has practiced exclusively in the area of Family Law for 25 years, and is a Certified Family Law Specialist, obtaining her Certificate of Specialization from the California Board of Legal Specialization in May 2003. Blum seeks to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty, and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, she is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum has appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. She has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics. Blum also co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly."

Recently, Blum has been named a leading family law attorney by the Los Angeles Times and featured in their Consumer Attorneys of Southern California Magazine and in 2022 she was recognized as Top Family Law Attorney by the Daily Journal. The Harriet Buhai Foundation honored Blum for her pro bono work on their behalf. She has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Family Law Section and has worked pro bono for both Harriett Buhai and Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center representing clients who could not afford counsel.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

