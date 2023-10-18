REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM'S STEPHANIE BLUM RECOGNIZED AS LEADING U.S. FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partner Stephanie Blum has been recognized by Lawdragon among the 500 Leading Family Lawyers in 2024. This list was compiled using submissions, journalistic research and vetting by peers and clients.

"The dynamos of divorce, the potentates of prenups, the countesses of custody," writes the publisher. "These are the lawyers who can help you hold on when times seem they can't get worse, and to protect children, families and assets that can easily be damaged often beyond repair in the hands of less wise counsel."

With an exclusive focus on Family Law for more than 25 years, Certified Family Law Specialist Stephanie Blum has forged a reputation for being an effective advocate and a relentless courtroom adversary, adept at navigating the tumultuous waters of divorce. Blum has secured significant results for her clients, whether it's fighting the issuance of domestic violence restraining orders, modifying support orders substantially, or tenaciously protecting their rights in complex property and custody disputes, her prowess underscores a blend of empathy and litigation finesse.

"Stephanie is tirelessly dedicated to her clients and our firm," says Managing Principal Timothy Reuben. "This recognition is a testament to Stephanie's commitment to guiding families through the legal process with expertise and understanding."

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum has appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. She has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics. Blum also co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly."

Recently, Blum has been recognized as a "Champion of Women" by the Los Angeles Business Journal and named a top family law attorneys by the Los Angeles Times. The Harriet Buhai Foundation has honored Blum for her pro bono work on their behalf. She has worked pro bono for both Harriett Buhai and Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center representing clients who could not afford counsel.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum