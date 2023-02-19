SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom, an IT company based in South Korea, announced that Grouse Lodge Studio whose owner was Michael Jackson's loyal friend reveals a fantastic project that would have delighted Michael and his millions of loyal fans around the world.

Reunion at Grouse Lodge, “From Heaven to Grouse Lodge “ A tribute album to the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson

In 2006, Michael Jackson managed to maintain his privacy, with very few people knowing exactly where he was staying or what he was doing. He spent the majority of his time in Ireland, based at Grouse Lodge Studios, owned by Paddy and Claire Dunning, which is a world-famous residential recording studio where artists from REM to Muse have made hit albums.

Jackson began preparations to record new music that year with legendary producers Neff -U, Will.I.Am and Rodney Jerkins. In the second half of 2009, Jackson was planning to return to Grouse Lodge after his planned 50-night run in London at the 02 Arenas. Sadly, he passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2009 leaving the songs unrecorded.

In 2022, as the world started recovering from the pandemic, Paddy Dunning decided that the world needed a new injection of positivity - one that we hope Jackson would have loved to have been able to deliver himself. At that juncture, Dunning decided to invited Neff-U and Rodney Jerkins back to Grouse Lodge to record with k-pop artists and make a tribute album to Michael.

Dunning said, "Over the past decade many big production companies contacted me about the Michael Jackson project, but I refused as it never felt right. However, Irish luck and Korean fortune brought new friends into my life. By happy coincidence, I came together with a company called, Fandom from Korea, and we decided to partner to produce this unique tribute album project and make a fitting monument to his artistry. I know Michael had a great love for Korea, and the current wave of Korean idol artists are in many ways heirs to his legacy with their approach of being master all-round entertainers. We feel that bringing these artists together with Michaels producers will allow us to give the world something unique. I hope we can make Michael proud and give the world some beautiful music inspired by his genius and make a difference in people's lives."

Neff-U said, "I am delighted to be involved in this special project and excited about going back to Grouse Lodge recording studios in Ireland to work with amazing K-pop stars for this tribute album to Michael."

Sungjin Park , the CEO of Fandom, said, "We are honored to have the opportunity to join this meaningful project, and collaborate with grouse lodge, Rodney Jerkins and Neff-U. We are also thrilled to announce the start of the process. This independent project, when finished, will be released through a partnership with one of the global major record labels. Furthermore, in the spirit of Michael's history of philanthropy, a portion of the profits will be donated to charities. Everyone involved in this project, including the featured artists, has a huge love and affection for this project, and the industry also has high expectations, so we will do more than our best to ensure the successful progress and for the great legacy of the 'King of Pop.'"

Jackson brought awareness of racial equality, environmentalism, and the fight against prejudice and injustice with his influence and songs, Man in the Mirror, Black or White, Heal the World, Earth Song, and They Don't Care About Us. In 2009, we lost him, but now the right moment has come to remember and celebrate Michael Jackson again. The name of the record will be called "From Heaven".

