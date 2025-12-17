Reunion Crosses $7 Billion Milestone in Tax Credit Transfers Across Over 100 Transactions

Record transaction volume and repeat corporate buyers reinforce Reunion's role as the preferred partner for tax credit transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunion, the leading platform for clean energy tax credits and compliance, has now facilitated the purchase of over $7 billion in tax credits across over 100 transactions since 2024.

Reunion achieved its highest-ever transaction volume in Q3 2025, reflecting that corporate buyers continue to purchase tax credits in significant volumes. While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) has reduced overall corporate tax liabilities, corporate buyers increasingly see tax credit purchases as a core tax planning tool.

"Transferable tax credits have become an integral part of our tax strategy, enabling us to achieve meaningful savings. Reunion has consistently delivered high-quality tax credits, and provided the expertise to move transactions forward," said Pete Scudder, First Vice President at Mercantile Bank. "Reunion's in-depth due diligence memos and documentation have supported our internal approval process, and ensure that we are prepared in the event of a future audit. We have worked with Reunion across multiple transactions, and their collaborative approach has made the buying process smooth from start to finish."

Reunion has facilitated three separate transactions exceeding $1 billion in volume, along with dozens of transactions ranging from $10 million to $200 million. Representative transactions include:

$1B+ in Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credits (AMPCs): One of the largest transactions in the market, between two publicly traded companies.

One of the largest transactions in the market, between two publicly traded companies. $200M+ in Section 45U Zero-Emission Nuclear Power Production Credit (PTCs): An early nuclear credit transaction, sold to a Fortune 500, repeat buyer of tax credits.

An early nuclear credit transaction, sold to a Fortune 500, repeat buyer of tax credits. $20M+ in Section 48 Investment Tax Credits (ITCs): Credits generated from a portfolio of over 1,000 residential solar assets, sold to a publicly traded, Fortune 500 corporation.

"Reunion has had success curating hard-to-find opportunities that match exactly what buyers are looking for," said Andy Moon, CEO of Reunion. "We are most proud that tax credit buyers and sellers keep coming back to Reunion for repeat transactions. Our unique due diligence and negotiation process increases the efficiency of transactions, resulting in a 95% success rate in converting term sheets into closed deals."

About Reunion

Reunion is the leading platform for clean energy tax credit transfers and compliance. Since 2024, Reunion has facilitated the purchase of over $7 billion in tax credits from major solar, storage, wind, nuclear, clean fuels, and advanced manufacturing projects. Our team of finance and tax experts provide the industry's most hands-on support across due diligence and risk mitigation, resulting in transactions that close on average in less than 45 days. In addition, leading project developers utilize Reunion's compliance software to maintain compliance with tax credit rules, including prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) requirements. To learn more, visit www.reunioninfra.com .

