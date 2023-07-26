Reunion launches marketplace with over $1B in clean energy tax credits

News provided by

Reunion

26 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Reunion's transferable tax credit marketplace helps corporate taxpayers redirect their tax liabilities to finance high quality, de-risked clean energy projects

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reunion launched its digital marketplace for clean energy tax credits, with over $1 billion of transferable tax credits available to immediately transact. Reunion has engaged with more than 200 clean energy developers to identify high quality solar, wind, battery storage, and biogas projects.

Continue Reading

Reunion's marketplace connects clean energy projects with corporations seeking to invest in federal tax credits at an attractive, risk-adjusted return. Reunion provides project origination, due diligence, insurance, and transaction support services to facilitate the purchase and sale of transferable tax credits, as enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"Corporations play a key role in financing the clean energy transition and our marketplace will give tax credit buyers the confidence to transact," said Andy Moon, CEO of Reunion. "Our team has spent most of our careers working in renewable energy tax equity and project finance, and we believe that properly structuring the purchase and sale of these credits in a diligent, yet scalable approach can unlock billions of dollars for critical clean energy projects."

Reunion is working with dozens of projects to sell tax credits between $2M - $100M+ to qualified taxpayers. Reunion's cohort of buyers represent corporate taxpayers in manufacturing, financial services, retail, technology, banking, and more.

"We are pleased to work with some of the most well-known and reputable project developers in the renewable energy business," said Billy Lee, President of Reunion. "The early days of this market are all about building trust with the buyer and seller communities. The quality of projects we've assembled on our marketplace, along with our deep expertise in structuring tax credit transactions, will go a long way toward making that happen."

Reunion raised corporate funding in early 2023, led by Segue Sustainable Infrastructure. David Riester, Managing Partner at Segue, commented on Reunion's launch, saying "We backed Reunion because they have the right people and approach to help shepherd the energy transition into this new 'season' of project financing brought forth by tax credit transferability. There's no more experienced team positioned to accelerate the flow of capital into these clean energy projects."

Corporate tax credit buyers can register for early access to Reunion's marketplace at www.reunioninfra.com

SOURCE Reunion

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.